Itemizer-Observer
FALLS CITY — Cory Ellis, the new superintendent of Falls City School District, started his eventual journey to Oregon when he found his siblings through Ancestry several years ago.
Ellis is from Oklahoma, though he’s moved around the country as a child and during his professional life.
But a move to a small community in Oregon wasn’t in his plans.
“I’m an Ancestry story. I was adopted at birth and was part of a military family and moved around for 22 years or so because my dad was in the Navy,” Ellis said. “We were all over the place from Puget Sound to Hawaii to Japan and Maryland, and when they retired, they went back to what they knew, which was Oklahoma.”
He developed health issues as a young adult, and had his first stroke at the age of 26. He had two more when he was 33. He has a condition called methylenetetrayhydrofolate reductase (or MTHFR) which interferes with the production of an amino acid. In his case, it leads to the formation of blood clots. He’s now on medication, but has suffered several major medical issues over the years, including pulmonary embolisms and heart failure due to the pulmonary embolisms.
“So, I’m a walking miracle basically,” he said.
However, if not for the need to find a cause to his health issues, Ellis may not have found the other part of his family, something he considers a gift.
“I decided it’s probably time for me to look into what my makeup is all about, because I’ve always known I was adopted,” Ellis recalled. “Through Ancestry, I connected with siblings in Salem, a couple of which graduated from Dallas High School in the late 1970s.”
They connected six or seven years ago, and starting talking about Ellis moving to Oregon.
Education, it turns out, was also in his blood. That passion stemmed from a long line of educators in the family that adopted him. He told his Oregon family that it might be difficult to get a job in education coming from a different state and not knowing anybody.
“My sister was pretty persistent about it, and she forwarded me some links, and Falls City was one of them,” Ellis said.
It was the only job he applied for out of what she sent him.
“Sure enough, I got the interview and here I am,” Ellis said recently, while sitting in his temporary office in the after school program office at Falls City Elementary School.
Ellis was hired in December at a special Falls City School Board meeting in December and his official start date was Dec. 21. He said due to timing during winter break, his introduction to the district was slow at first. He had his first all-staff meeting on Jan. 13, but thanks to the process used to hire him, that wasn’t the first opportunity he had to introduce himself.
“My hats off to the board and OSBA (Oregon School Boards Association) because they gave the community an opportunity through a transparent hiring process that a lot of community members and staff members were a part of,” Ellis said. “So, a lot of them got to hear first-hand what Cory Ellis is about.”
Ellis has a variety of experience to draw from, having worked in education in Oklahoma, Georgia, and Kansas. Outside of education, he’s worked for an architectural firm as a consultant on school construction bonds and in emergency management for the Choctaw Nation in Oklahoma.
“I joke around that when I fill out a resume, I can put down that I’m a certified forklift operator, to a drone operator to whatever,” Ellis said. “There are not a lot of superintendents that can do that, but also in a small district everybody expects you to roll up your sleeves and get it done. I’ve been a substitute bus driver before. I’ve been a substitute teacher. I’ve been the one clearing off sidewalk when the snow hits.”
Ellis said, though he lacks experience in education in Oregon, there are a lot of similarities in the field state-to-state. His most recent post was as superintendent of Konawa schools in Oklahoma, where he served 3 1/2 years in the top spot.
“I know how education looks, and there is not much difference. A lot of times people look at Oregon and Oklahoma and go they are different, but when you start looking at education, it’s really the same,” He said. “It just what we call things, what the acronyms are. The premise of education stays the same; it’s just learning what the differences are and making those work.”
Many of his former workplaces were similar to Falls City in size, and he graduated from a small school. He said that many of them struggled finding the resources to meet standards applied by the state, something that is true of small schools in Oregon.
In his short time at the helm, he’s noticed another similarity to the small districts he’s work for elsewhere.
“The things that we really do well is individualized attention to students and Falls City does a really good job of that,” Ellis said. “I don’t think they can have enough pats on the back for what they do for each one of their children. I’ve just seen that in the last eight days.”
Well on his way to getting his bearings, Ellis can now plan for the future in Falls City. Even with out-of-state ties and experience, he doesn’t see his new post as temporary or as a transition to something different.
“I’m looking for a long-term position here, to not only make recommendations of where we need to be next three to five years, but seeing the fruits of the labor,” he said.
Ellis said the coronavirus could be more than just an impediment to education, but an opportunity to examine the system as a whole and update it to the modern world.
“We could reinvent, rediscover and redesign what education looks like,” Ellis said. “And really that is what I’m going to ask the faculty of Falls City. Is this an opportunity? I will use a leadership team that will look at eight different components of school and strip it down like layers of onions and decide what is working and what is not — whether or not we are herding cats or do we have a definite mission and vision we are following.”
The pandemic has changed the way people work — remote work is now common — and he believes school should be doing more to prepare students for all possibilities. That includes working a “dream job” while living in their hometown.
“That is something I’m really pushing, too. When students are looking at career choices, it’s a different world today,” Ellis said. “Before people would go to where the jobs are. Now you don’t have to be there.”
Ellis said one lesson he would like to impart to students and staff is a perspective on time. He said especially for young teens, the journey to senior year and graduation can feel like an eternity, but it really isn’t. He stresses with the relatively small amount of time dedicated to education, students and their teachers should use it well.
He in four years of high school, students will spend about 38% of their day during the school year in class. Out of the entire year, the figure falls to 10% spent learning.
“It’s all about perspective,” he said.
He presents students with a question: “Do you think it’s that big of a deal? I think you can do your best 10% of the time.”
He said of all the resources at a student’s and school district’s disposal, time is the only one that can’t be replenished.
“It’s the only resource that we have that we don’t get back, so use it wisely, you know,” he said.
For community members who would like to get to know him better, or have an idea they would like to pass on, Ellis said his door is always open. To contact him, call 503-787-3521 or email cory.ellis@fallscityschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.