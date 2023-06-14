INDEPENDENCE – Overflows from the city’s wastewater lagoons will continue spilling into the Willamette River, leading to more penalties from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality – a result of the city’s outdated system, according to Independence’s Public Works Director Gerald Fisher.
That prediction from Fisher was made during the city’s budget meeting in May. However, the DEQ has directed the city to report on the specific causes of a spillage this spring that prompted a cash penalty from the DEQ, and to list the possible corrective actions by late September.
“There is a timeline for rectifying the violations,” explained Kieran O’Donnell, manager of the DEQ’s Office of Compliance and Enforcement.
The city has 180 days from the date the penalty becomes final to enlist expert engineering assistance to come up with a plan and submit that schedule for review by the DEQ, he confirmed.
The kind of discharges released in effluent from the sewage-treatment lagoons into the Willamette River, which exceeded the allowed biochemical oxygen demand and the limits of suspended solids, can impact fish and other aquatic life, according to O’Donnell.
“All of this is to protect people and wildlife,” O’Donnell said of the regulations.
“The rules around which these violations are based are to ensure a swimmable and fishable river,” as well as a source of drinking water in some cases, agreed Kristen Larson, executive director of the Luckiamute Watershed Council in Independence.
In April, the city paid a penalty of $8,377. In 2020, Independence was assigned a DEQ fine of about half that amount. Previously, the city announced a project to dredge the lagoons for biosolid build-up over the years, which is designed to create greater holding capacity at the site.
Fisher’s forecast at the budget committee meeting was that, due to an antiquated plant, “we will have these violations going forward.”
“This is not uncommon,” he added. “DEQ understands that. They know we are going to be doing this upgrade. They know we are going to be having more penalties.”
However, under terms of the recent DEQ order, the city’s report to the state agency must include a plan with a schedule for “fixes,” which may include a modification – possibly to a part of the system that contains an “inlet” to the chlorine-contact basin – to reduce algae concentrations. Another condition: The report must be authored by an Oregon professional engineer or an Oregon-certified wastewater treatment-plant operator.
In remarks at the city’s budget meeting, City Councilor Shannon Corr said the situation has been concerning to some residents.
“The community looks at that and sees willful violations and clearly that is not the case,” Corr said.
“It is the language that they (DEQ) write. I have fought with them on this in the past,” Fisher said.
Supplemental environmental projects often can be done to reduce fines for wastewater violations. However, Fisher, who joined the city in 2022, said he didn’t have the time to participate in DEQ’s offset program because of more pressing city needs. In some cases, these environment-enhancing projects can be used to reduce the penalty by up to 80%, depending on the undertaking, said Dylan Darling, public affairs specialist for DEQ’s western region.
Such plans require DEQ approval. Creek restoration efforts are one past example, he noted.
At the budget meeting, Fisher announced that a large loan from the DEQ is pending for the city.
“These violations actually help us,” said City Manager Kenna West.
“If you haven’t had any violations, you kind of go to the bottom of the pile in priority,” Fisher concurred.
(Trammart News is solely responsible for the content of articles provided.)
