INDEPENDENCE – Overflows from the city’s wastewater lagoons will continue spilling into the Willamette River, leading to more penalties from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality – a result of the city’s outdated system, according to Independence’s Public Works Director Gerald Fisher.

That prediction from Fisher was made during the city’s budget meeting in May. However, the DEQ has directed the city to report on the specific causes of a spillage this spring that prompted a cash penalty from the DEQ, and to list the possible corrective actions by late September.

