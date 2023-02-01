Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE —Amid the thick vegetation along the banks of Ash Creek, certain trees once were seen as a good sign by the Kalapuya who lived here.
Ash trees, referred to by a short soothing sound in the language of a local native tribe, are regarded by many the same way today – as one indicator of creek well-being. In contrast, invasive plants – reed canary grass and a far more popular plant, wild blackberry – are viewed as threats capable of out-competing the trees whose foliage helps cool the water with shade in summer and reduces runoff during winter rains.
But the biggest risk to the ash trees probably looms from a tiny, shiny green insect known as the emerald ash borer, which is believed to be making its way to Polk County.
Ash Creek is known as the city’s signature stream, and it is named for the ash trees. Centuries ago, their sap was found to have medicinal qualities and the wood proved good fuel for fires even when it was green.
Ash Creek flows through the heart of Independence, generally east, where it meets the Willamette River. On the way, it passes Talmadge Middle School, where students have built nesting boxes alongside the creek for waterfowl. Then it disappears under Highway 51 before surfacing again in Riverview Park, where, during fast flows, it thrashes against rocks near the crossing bridge there – creating what the indigenous people of long ago called “talking stones.”
Recently, when the Ash Creek Water Control District – a board of nine elected volunteers who help oversee the waterway – wanted to get a scientific overview of the meandering creek, they didn’t have to look very far. A team of science professors at Western Oregon University, including one with experience in using drones, was contracted by the ACWCD to explore the creek with fly-over flights.
The aerial mapping was an experimental project for the district, which has, as its primary objective, flood mitigation, said Dan Farnworth, chair of the ACWCD Board of Directors. The method proved to have some potential.
Access to creek property can be limited by the topography – natural barriers can make following the creek difficult, including areas of high water, Farnworth observed. Also, some landowners haven’t given permission for visitors to clamber over their land by the creek, he added.
As an initial feasibility study, the drone try-out seemed to overcome some of those problems, although the survey “sometimes could, sometimes couldn’t” show ground cover clearly, Farnworth said. However, the tentative conclusion is that, through drone flights, “the district may be able to get useful information -- at a price,” Farnworth confirmed, noting that the cost for the study was $5,000.
“I hate to be the government man,” he told the research team at one point, alluding to the fact that even though this doesn’t sound like much money, it is taxpayer dollars. “We really, really have to focus on how to prevent flooding.”
The images were collected using a pre-programmed flight pattern which had a grid-like shape, explained David Szpakowski, assistant professor of earth and environmental science at WOU.
Szpakowski, who has a drone pilot’s license issued by the Federal Aviation Administration, oversaw students in conducting the research, which involved three flights for each study area – a total of 18 flights over six targeted locations. The individual images were processed into one large image of the study area.
“Assessments of groundwater are an important consideration with respect to seasonal flood patterns and streamflow conditions throughout the year,” said Steve Taylor, professor of geology at WOU, and a member of the study team. “The study with ACWCD was important because it represents an effort to help mitigate local flood hazards, assess the health of the creek, and ultimately the watershed, a vital source of water for the area.”
If anyone in the Mid-Willamette Valley doubts the level of interest in groundwater, a presentation by Taylor last Saturday could dispel that notion. It was on the geologic history of ice-age flooding in the region and drew a record-breaking crowd at the Polk County Museum, according to an official count there. More than a hundred people showed up to learn about the retreat of glaciers that released massive amounts of water into the area.
The legacy of the land, which turned the valley into an agricultural powerhouse, is a combination of rich silt and available groundwater – with origins that stretch back thousands and thousands of years, Taylor said.
“The landscape is singing a song for you if you open your eyes to it,” he said.
In a report on the findings of the drone study, which was recently given at WOU, Farnworth and others noted that a density count might offer a relative marker for how ash trees are faring along the creek.
Reed canary grass – an invasive plant that can severely endanger other species – may be sparser in places where the ash trees are flourishing. The trees block the sun so vital to reed canary grass and other undergrowth.
Farnworth and other members of the ACWCD board have expressed concern about ash trees, particularly since the emerald ash borer, which has decimated them across the nation, was discovered in Forest Grove last year.
One possibility: growth of strategic tree plantings could be checked by drones, as well as the success of eradication efforts of invasive species. Ash trees might be fairly easy to identify from the air because they have a distinctive pattern of leaf growth; leaves grow in opposition to one another with multiple leaflets arising along a single stalk.
It’s exciting to tap into the potential of drone technology for assessing “the long-term health of the ecosystem,” said Bryan Dutton, professor of biology at WOU, who was part of the study team.
It’s gratifying to be working jointly with the ACWCD – and with input from the Luckiamute Watershed Council – in pursuit of a common goal for better understanding of the watershed, Dutton added.
A possible hitch in eradication efforts is that, although no residents have stepped forward to defend reed canary grass, there are plenty who think blackberries are a welcome addition to the land here.
Bushes along the walkway across from the dog park in Riverview Park are a common site of harvest – they have become such a favorite spot for blackberry-picking that Independence resident Tina Thompson called the city last year to report that a sign was needed when herbicide was sprayed, which was being done periodically to try to contain the plants’ growth. “They did put a sign up,” Thompson said.
But she worries that it’s too small for some to notice.
“I don’t know if it’s really understood how many people like those blackberries and take an opportunity to pick them,” she said.
The berries have a very good taste, agreed Rebecca Jay, chair of the steering committee of the Inspiration Garden, who also called them seriously invasive.
In addition to the appeal of using them in salads and as toppings, these berries are food for birds and small mammals, Jay pointed out.
“Rabbits swoon over the leaves,” Farnworth concurred. “Sadly, rabbits are short.”
How else might the drones be used? The Ash Creek basin, spanning a 36-square mile area, periodically has obstructions in the creek that might be spotted – sightings that would help pinpoint the locations, so that their removal, when needed, could allow normal flow to resume.
However, careful assessment of material in the creeks – like downed trees – is needed to discern if their presence is a risk to infrastructure “rather than assuming that any material in the creek is an obstruction and needs to be removed,” advised Kristen Larson, executive director of the Luckiamute Watershed Council.
Once the devastation by the emerald ash borer begins, one of the first signs is thinning of the upper canopy of leaves in ash trees. So, there’s an urgency to record the inventory of ash trees along the creek – they’re important to streamside forests and water quality, Larson said.
At a work session last week by the Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District, the emerald ash borer was revisited as a concerning issue.
“We are working with the county and community partners to let them know what to do and how to respond,” said Morgan Neil, the group’s outreach coordinator.
Her colleague, Marc Bell, said it’s likely just a matter of time before the iridescent green beetle shows up nearby.
“Monitoring where our ash trees are could provide a needed baseline before the ash borer shows up in the county,” said Bell, senior resource conservationist for the organization.
Note of disclosure: the author’s husband is head of the biology department at WOU.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
