INDEPENDENCE – On a quiet residential street in this riverside town, a stunning example of thievery took place a few months ago – from a fire hydrant. A tank truck kept stopping by to load up on water.
The repeat offender might have continued to give the city the slip, “but fortunately, it was brought to our attention,” explained Tammy Rominger, operations manager for the Independence Public Works Department.
Tipped off by an observant citizen, the truck was followed by a city vehicle, catching the liquid burglar in the act.
The theft was valued only at several hundred dollars. But increasingly, water represents a precious commodity. About $16 million for upgrades and additions to the city’s water-management system has been approved by the Independence City Council, as part of a new capital improvement program.
Already underway is a project to increase capacity of the wastewater lagoons, where sewage treatment occurs, to prevent excessive discharge into the Willamette River – overflows that prompted the Department of Environmental Quality to impose a fine on Independence about two years ago.
The DEQ authorizes and oversees the Independence wastewater process through a qualifying permit known as the “National Pollution Discharge Elimination System.” Independence, which in recent years has shown steady growth in population, won’t be subject to consideration of any more requirements until the NPDES permit is renewed, which is likely to be in 2027.
About a half million gallons flow daily into the Independence wastewater system, noted Dylan Darling, public affairs specialist for the DEQ’s Western Region in Eugene. To trigger the possibility that more restrictions might be imposed, DEQ would need to designate the facility as a major discharger, he said.
Meanwhile, another challenge looms: it’s getting more expensive to turn on the faucet.
Water “cost creep” has hit
Steep utility increases typically haven’t been associated with water. Only a few years ago, a gallon of water in Oregon cost a mere fraction of a penny; now it has ticked up to around a full cent, on average, according to Portland’s Water Bureau, which tracked costs for 2021.
As the penny-per-gallon price indicates, costs are starting to creep up. Also predicted to hike prices is the pressing need to fix aging infrastructure in a period of escalating material costs.
Five years ago, a team of scientists from Oregon State University forecast that water would become more expensive for two reasons. First, the increasing population in cities would put more demand on municipal water systems. Second, incomes would rise, presumably allowing price upticks in fees to help pay for needed infrastructure investments.
Their findings, “Water, Economics and Climate Change in the Willamette Basin, Oregon,” were reviewed again this past year, yielding the same projections.
Just how bad is the infrastructure? Oregon got a C-minus rating for its drinking-water systems and a grade of D on wastewater infrastructure on the most recent state “report card” that’s compiled periodically by the American Society of Civil Engineers.
What lies beneath springs links
Leaks are a consistent problem for the town’s pipe system, which runs more than 30 miles below the ground inside city limits. The former operations manager for the city, Ken Perkins, pointed that out that fact in a presentation before he retired two years ago. However, when contacted recently, he stressed there are upgrades being done and on the way, thanks to the new director of public works, Gerald Fisher, a civil engineer.
“I think he is going to be great for the city and good for the infrastructure,” Perkins said.
This fall, on Fisher’s recommendation, the council approved a contract for $1.169 million for improvements to the 9th Street pump station – and several other pump stations are on the list for improvements, too. A pump station collects wastewater and sewage, and moves it along in areas where it cannot naturally be carried by gravity.
The distribution networks for sewage and drinking water are entirely separate pipe systems, and the pressure needed for the latter to service households can create quite a gush when leakage occurs. Detection is a hands-on process – a box about the size of a water cooler, which contains tools for finding the source, is taken to suspected leak sites.
At times, a stethoscope-like instrument is employed to listen for telltale sounds from a pipeline – a hiss, a whoosh or rapid beats – that can help pinpoint the kind of leak, as well as the location, explained Scott Berry, operations manager and training specialist for the Oregon Association of Water Utilities.
At a seminar on leak detection held recently by the association in McMinnville, he said the ground cover can give clues, as well. Green grass surrounded by brown, for example, and changes in topsoil can be indicators. Asked if there isn’t a more advanced way to do that kind of detective work, Berry confirmed that the technology does exist. However, for a small town, “you would be talking about a huge expense, millions of dollars,” he stressed.
Two engineers familiar with Independence affirmed that opinion, with one characterizing the cost-benefit ratio for installing such a sophisticated leak-tracking system for identifying water leaks “completely prohibitive for the town.”
The capital-improvement plan calls for video inspection and cleaning of large swaths of the sewer main annually, at an estimated cost of $66,000.
One way to attack the problem of leaks is to install pipes made of material less subject to breaks. PVC pipe has a relatively low pipe-break incidence, according to a study in 2018 by Utah State University, which surveyed nearly 100 utilities with the necessary data on their underground infrastructure.
Leaks can lead to significant water loss and they can do serious damage if not plugged quickly. Over the last two decades, Boston has had a record of pipe leaks that sent hot and steaming plumes into the streets above, a situation that has posed a health risk to pedestrians as well as placing a financial burden on that city.
Well rehab is well underway
The drinking water for Independence comes from a series of wells and, like the pipe system, they’re part of an aging infrastructure, too.
Nearly $500,000 has been earmarked to refurbish the Polk County well field at the edge of the sports park. Upgrades in the wells would mean “enough additional water for five to 10 years,” said former City Manager Tom Pessemier before he left the city last year.
The potential for contamination is a constant challenge. Over the past decade, Independence has been listed for failing to monitor and assess certain contaminants, but none have led to any health violations, according to tapsafe.org, which uses government data to provide public information on water.
Eight years ago, as part of an environmental report in preparation for the development of Independence Landing, groundwater samples showed certain chemicals, such as solvents used in dry cleaning, were present at low concentrations. And drinking-water reports in past years listed both copper and lead in certain households, reportedly due to corrosion in domestic plumbing from metal pipes that are still in use.
However, Independence has a long record of safe drinking water – the system has a clean bill of health from the Oregon Health Authority. It received an “outstanding performer” award this past year from the OHA.
Drinking water isn’t just H2O
Water isn’t just a matter of purity. Even slight changes in chemistry can affect the taste of water-based products ranging from black coffee to powdered milk.
Several years ago, Katie Schaub, the owner of the Ovenbird Bakery on Main Street, couldn’t get a yeast culture to thrive, which she needed to use for her fresh-baked bread. “it wasn’t showing good signs of activity,” Schaub explained. “I couldn’t get it to reproduce.”
By process of elimination, she discovered the reason seemed to be the water. She purchased a filter and that solved the problem, she recalled. Then the filter failed, leaving her no choice but to return to the tap. To her surprise, the yeast remained healthy, “perking along,” as she put it.
Since the yeast is a living culture, it may have been reactive to even slight changes in the water, she theorized.
“I thought maybe there was more chlorine before the filter, then less after it,” she said, adding she hasn’t installed any more filtration since then.
At Parallel 45, owner Ryan Booth is conscious of water, too. Known for the beer he brews in vats at the establishment, consistency is key, he said. His Helles Light Lager, considered the flagship brew, has to taste just right.
“It’s 90% water, so yes, water is important,” he said.
So is its availability. The brewery produces 300-600 gallons of the craft brew per week, Booth said.
Conservation may be essential
Independence has tips for conserving water on its website that one longtime resident predicts will become even more important in the near future.
“We are going to have to have a rate increase,” he said. “How else to pay for these improvements?”
A review of the capital-improvement plan suggests that some of the funding probably will take a new source of revenue – several projects don’t qualify for financing through system development charges collected through new development.
The list of proposed conservation measures contains some common advice, such as taking short showers and using a nozzle control for watering plants and washing cars to stop loss from running water at the end of the hose.
However, there is one addition that calls for homeowners to check for leaks.
“Turn off all the water in your house” and read the meter, the directive advises. Then, 15 minutes later, read it again.
“If the meter has moved you have a leak,” it states.
Nick Merrill of the Itemizer-Observer contributed to this article.
The first of an ongoing series on water availability and protection in the future
