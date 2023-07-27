Round two of the Battle of the Badges may have seen the Dallas Police Department prevail over their rivals at the Dallas Fire Department. However, ultimately, the true winners were the families in need within the community.
On July 26, Jason Thornton, owner of Dallas Grocery Outlet, invited two teams of representatives from the departments to make a mad dash through his store to help support the Dallas Food Bank and the Kindness Club.
“The goal was to raise more funds for independence from hunger,” Thornton said before the chaos began. “We support the food bank and all the funds go to the food bank and Kindness Club, to help provide food for local families and make sure they get plenty to eat.”
When Police Chief Tom Simpson heard Thronton’s pitch, he was all on board.
“Jason is a member of the new chief's advisory panel,” Simpson explained. “During this first meeting we had, he was coming up with ideas. He called me and said, ‘We need to do this thing.’ So, we got fire involved and it turned out well.”
Acting Fire Chief April Wallace agreed. She said after the fire department won the first Battle of the Badges in May on the softball diamond, (raising $2,300 for the Dallas High School senior all-night party) a second go-around was well worth redirecting their competitive spirits to helping the hungry.
“It’s such a good cause. I love the fact we’re doing this during the summer,” Wallace said. “People are hungry all year long, not just Christmas and Thanksgiving time. I think it’s pretty cool Jason organized this event.”
The rules were simple. Two two-man teams were given three-minutes each to grab as many non-perishable items as possible off the shelves of Grocery Outlet, while maintaining one hand on their cart at all times. And they were limited to just five of any one specific item. For example, Thornton explained, if they got soup, they could get only five of one kind before needing to grab another.
“So, they have to be strategic to be able to get the most dollar amounts and quantities in the carts,” Thornton added.
The fire department went with the strategy of utilizing the long wingspans of Paramedic Jeremiah Gerber and Firefighter Andy Smetana. Meanwhile, the police department with the smaller, yet more nimble team of officers Jane Burke and Victor Castillo.
Working quickly when given the go ahead, both teams quickly filled their shopping carts to the brim. Both teams almost immediately called for backup carts. In the end, both teams filled three carts each within the allotted time.
Impressed with their haul, the firefighters learned their total came to $1,151.54. That was until the checker for the officers’ carts kept on tallying their results until the total reached $1,530.37.
After Thornton awarded a trophy to the Dallas Police Department, Castillo admitted he was surprised their strategy paid off.
“We went for just about anything we could grab,” he said. “I was really surprised (by the total). I wasn’t expecting to reach over $1,500.”
Eddie Nelson, treasurer of the Dallas Food Bank, said the combined results will go a long way to meeting a growing need within the community.
“This is wonderful. We have no soup, no cereal and no peanut butter on the shelves. So, this will fill the shelves up really great,” Nelson said. “We have more people going to the food bank now than we’ve had ever. Monday, we had 39 families come. Yesterday, we had 30. We’re just overwhelmed by the people.”
She added the food bank - even with the grants it receives to purchase protein items including milk, eggs and chicken - haven’t been able to keep up with demand. However, a friendly competition between the two departments proved to be the last thing she envisioned.
“I wasn’t expecting this. I didn’t know what they meant by ‘Battle of the Badges.’ Jason said just show up,” Nelson said. “I didn’t know what they were doing. I thought each were going to buy a bag or something.”
While the bragging rights for this round of the Battle of the Badges went to the Dallas Police Department, both sides look forward to continuing their rivalry that ultimately aids another segment of the community.
