Itemizer-Observer report

POLK COUNTY — Three food banks serving the Dallas, Monmouth-Independence, and Grand Ronde areas received new industrial refrigerators and freezers thanks to a donation by Polk County.

The shiny new units were delivered on Friday to the Dallas Food Bank, 322 S. Main Street, Dallas; the Ella Curran Food Bank, 854 N. Main Street, Independence; and the at iskam mek mek-haws — Grand Ronde Food Pantry, 9675 Grand Ronde Rd, Grand Ronde, on Friday afternoon.

Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope was on hand at Dallas and Grand Ronde to present the updated equipment to the food pantries. Commissioner Mike Ainsworth attended the Ella Curran delivery.

Food bank representatives said they were grateful for the donation.

“The Dallas Food Bank has been struggling using home refrigerators and freezers for years and this is a true blessing to the food bank,” said Dallas Food Bank board member Eddie Nelson. “These units provide safer food storage. The board of directors and volunteers give a big thank you to the county commissioners for the wonderful gift.”