Barring further opposition, Monmouth residents and visitors will soon be able to eat at a new 8-cart food pod on Pacific Avenue (Highway 99W) at the corner of Madrona Street. The Monmouth City Council Sept. 5 upheld its Planning Commission’s approval of the project design, despite objections from a neighboring business.
Margo and Ron Lucas, owners of the marijuana dispensary at 210 Pacific Ave., just north of the proposed food cart pod, said they supported the pod concept, but objected to the design because of long-standing traffic and parking problems with the previous occupants of the property.
The city is not requiring enough parking spaces in the plan, according to Jill Foster, a Salem attorney who spoke to the council on behalf of the Lucases. There were other concerns: The Lucases said proposed changes to the existing building require a special permit, and they hadn’t received proper notice of the Aug. 2 planning commission meeting.
In her report to the council, Suzanne Dufner, Monmouth Community and Economic Development Director, said the seven parking spaces in the plan meet the city’s standards for the business, based on the square footage of the carts. In addition to parking concerns, Dufner presented certified copies of the letter to the Lucases and other neighbors announcing the planning commission’s hearing of the plan. In addition, Dufner pointed out, the Lucases were able to enter their testimony in time for the planning commission’s consideration Aug. 2.
Attending the council meeting were Jason Branske’s family, including his mother, Diana, who have owned the two lots since 1988. For most of those years, Roger Newton’s Rocket Auto leased the building and operated a car repair shop on the land. Last year, Rocket Auto vacated the lots and moved to Salem, leaving only Branske’s detailing shop.
The Branske’s proposed improvements to the accessible bathroom in the former automotive building do not trigger a need for an additional permit, as the building already had a bathroom, Dufner said. However, in the future, if the Branskes move forward with plans to add indoor seating for patrons, they would need to bring plans to the city to gain approval for a change in the automotive building’s use.
Jason Branske later said his future intentions are to refurbish the former repair shop, but for now, his plans are to open this fall with eight food trucks and outdoor seating under umbrellas for those who are not take-out patrons. Currently, 17 food truck owners have applied for a place on the Pacific Avenue site, Branske said. Speaking in favor of the project Sept. 5 was Eric Brown, owner of the The Donut Bar, now located in a small food cart in a church parking lot facing Jackson Street near Western Oregon University. The church is phasing out its pod project, he said.
“We don’t want to leave town. I’m definitely an advocate for this lot,” Brown said.
After hearing objections and responses from both sides, the council upheld the planning commission’s decision to allow the food cart project. Councilor John Carey abstained because he said he had been at the planning commission meeting, which he considered “ex parte” or outside contact.
The approved design makes room for eight food trucks, moveable landscaping, and seven on-site parking places. Responding to neighbor’s concerns in August, the Branskes built a fence between Monmouth Cannabis and the pod property, cutting off potential through-traffic.
Jason Branske, who is managing the pod construction for the family, must meet several conditions before the pod can open. He must provide adequate electrical, sewer and water connections and improve sidewalks and lighting, among other requirements.
The day after the council upheld the approval, Branske said he is hoping to have all requirements met in time to open in October.
The Lucases have until Sept. 26 to file a further appeal to Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals, according to Dufner. She said an appeal to LUBA would likely delay the project.
