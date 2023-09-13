Food pod

Jason Branske and his family got the green light from the city for a new food cart pod in Monmouth, despite objections from a neighboring marijuana dispensary.

 Photo by Gail Oberst

Barring further opposition, Monmouth residents and visitors will soon be able to eat at a new 8-cart food pod on Pacific Avenue (Highway 99W) at the corner of Madrona Street. The Monmouth City Council Sept. 5 upheld its Planning Commission’s approval of the project design, despite objections from a neighboring business.

Margo and Ron Lucas, owners of the marijuana dispensary at 210 Pacific Ave., just north of the proposed food cart pod, said they supported the pod concept, but objected to the design because of long-standing traffic and parking problems with the previous occupants of the property.

