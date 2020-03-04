Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Nobody should be hungry, no matter what. That is the fundamental belief that Marion-Polk Food Share president Rick Gaupo holds and uses as a mission at his organization.
“There is no reason why we should say, ‘Oh that person is not worthy of having good, nutritious food in their belly. That kid, their parents don’t take care of them like they should,’” Gaupo said at the Feb. 25 Dallas Rotary Club meeting. “We never say that. We never say somebody shouldn’t be worthy.”
Gaupo takes that belief even further.
“Our community is stronger when no one is hungry,” Gaupo said.
All this month, Rotary is collecting food to benefit Dallas Food Bank. Gaupo helped start the effort by highlighting what the food share does in Dallas.
Marion-Polk Food Share is the regional food bank serving both counties by distributing food to local food banks. Gaupo said most of the workers in the food bank network are volunteers.
Those volunteers helped hand out 368,000 pounds of food in Dallas alone last year.
“It’s really higher than that, because what that is specifically measuring is the food that came through Marion-Polk Food Share’s warehouse,” Gaupo said. “We also encourage and create partnerships where food is coming straight to Dallas food banks. The overall number is higher.”
The food shipped to Dallas food banks equals about $920,000 in savings to families helped by the food bank.
Gaupo said Marion-Polk Food Share has pilot programs that may expand upon the traditional food bank model that has people going to the food banks to get food, and might change how doctors treat patients with certain health problems.
He said a program being piloted in Woodburn is a mobile food bank that delivers food boxes to people who can’t make it to a food bank during the day because they are working. Gaupo said one example is farm workers.
“We are going to the site when the farm workers are there to deliver,” he said. “One of our answers is, frankly, kind of modeling the rest of the world, saying brick and mortar isn’t the only way to deliver. What does mobile look like, what does access to where people are look like?”
Gaupo said the other program is working with medical clinics to replace prescriptions of medicine with a box of vegetables that the food share provides.
“In the long term, that veggie box is a lot cheaper, a lot more cost-effective way to help people stay healthy,” he said. “This is a pilot. I don’t want to exaggerate how much we are doing in this area, but when I look at the where future of food banking and health care goes, there is going to be a lot more connecting healthy food and healthy outcomes for people.”
You can help
What: Dallas Rotary Club Food Drive.
When: Through the month of March.
Where: Collection barrels will be located in several places in town, or people can drop off food at two events in March: Grocery Outlet, 258 W. Ellendale Ave. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 21; or Les Schwab Tire Center, 121 Main St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 28.
Of note: Donations of nonperishable foods, shelf-stable dairy, fruit, tuna, peanut butter, oats and cereal are most needed. All donations go to Dallas Food Bank.
