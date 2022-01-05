Editor’s note: In an ongoing series, we take a look at the candidates running in the May 2022 primary for the newly redrawn District 6, which includes Polk and Yamhill counties, portions of Washington and Clackamas counties, and the area of Marion County that includes Salem.
SALEM — There are two types of people in politics — those who run for office and those who help them get elected.
After 20 years behind the scenes working on other candidates’ campaigns and crafting legislation from the outside, Kevin Easton is ready to make the leap as a candidate for Oregon’s new District 6.
Easton, 47, said he has always been interested in politics, as far back as high school. However, when he realized he was gay in college and started his coming out process, at that time in the 1990s, being a gay man in politics didn’t happen.
“It was considered a liability,” Easton said. “That’s when I turned my focus to working on the inside of government. At the time, I never thought I’d run for office myself. To bring about policy change, progressive change had always been a goal.”
So, like a governmental contractor, Easton moved to where the jobs were, working for one campaign, then moving, working for another, and off again to another location, up and down the West Coast. That’s included positions in the Lois Capps and Peter DeFazio campaigns before landing as a political associate at Bay Area consulting firm Staton & Hughes getting women into to elected office. Then he focused on policy issues, working for Portland Mayor Tom Potter; City Attorney Dennis Herrera in San Francisco; and Congresswoman Darlene Hooley.
“It was fun. I enjoyed the work. Living new places, seeing new things, new issues. But after 20 years, all the constantly moving was not for me. I wanted to settle back down in Oregon,” he said.
Easton has lived in the Salem are since 2020. With the creation of a new district in Oregon and a growing acceptance of gay candidates, he felt the time was right to run for public office. However, as a proud Democrat, Easton felt the country has gone astray from the intent of the political process.
“Over the last four or five years, I’ve really been upset with the direction federal politics has taken — the division, the focus on entertainment and clicks and likes,” he explained. “Policy is lost. Policy debate is lost. I’m not naïve to know how divided our country is. But in this campaign, where I’m standing, it’s about governing and governance. Policy to improve people’s lives, whether you’re Democrat, Republican, Independent. I really feel that has been left behind by both parties.”
On his website, www.voteeaston.com, he lists a hefty 18 key issues to his political platform. While Easton feels today’s voters are savvy enough to digest that many complex issues, he distilled them down to the four overlapping factors facing voters in 2022.
Empathy
His first, overarching policy perspective is empathy-based policy making. Easton believes his life experience gives him the ability needed to be a good listener and be very empathetic of people with different life experiences.
“I think that blankets throughout all policy making on my platform,” he said. “I can focus on people with different political beliefs or who are more successful than me. Also, how would a policy affect a middle class family from Dallas into farming also affect the homeless? That’s a big piece totally missing in the body politic.”
Economic development
Easton said one of the top priorities for the country is getting the economy going again post COVID-19. Addressing big problems will take big solutions. That starts with a new New Deal. He supports the president’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan, but concedes it probably won’t survive long enough to when he’d be elected to Congress.
“A lot of work needs to be done on the Green New Deal, but the premise needs to be something big, needs a historic push, just like what got the New Deal through the Depression,” he said. “Something that gets people back to work with good paying jobs.”
The son of mill worker dad and substitute teacher mom, Easton himself has worked since age 14, living paycheck to paycheck. So, he gets the current squeeze felt by many. The solution, he said, is for Oregon to embrace the technologies of the future.
“Oregon is poised to capitalize on that. Without leaving rural parts of state behind, wind energy, solar energy, even wave energy, are the jobs of the future. Creating jobs that are better for the climate is a win, win, win,” Easton said. “Getting past the divisions and focus on economic realities and both parties will be better off.”
Health Care
Easton said the country is still in a health care crisis. He’s lived through it himself after suffering a traumatic brain injury while surfing in 2015. He was able to move to Oregon and receive the care he needed to recover. So, he’s a big supporter of President Obama’s Affordable Care Act.
“It has brought a lot of poor and working poor to get health coverage. It’s not perfect. A lot of people are still being left out,” Easton said, adding now is not the time to abandon it. “We need to expand it to include those falling through the cracks between private and government provided insurance.”
He said there’s a debate within the Democrat Party between expanding Medicare for All or improving the ACA. He doesn’t want to take away health care from in the middle class or union members who have worked hard for the coverage they have.
“Medicare is not an example of a great program. We need to improve Medicare for those on it now. We’re nowhere near ready offering it to everybody,” he said.
General economics
Easton said the country relies on small business which have been pummeled by the pandemic.
“They need more investment dollars. They need another PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) round. But it needs more control and more accountability,” Easton said. “It was really fast and loose under the Trump administration. Bigger companies that didn’t need it got it, while little ones didn’t. We need to work on that.”
Another key to improving the economic impact for voters is raising minimum wage to a more livable wage, he said.
“People need money to live, to buy health care, gas, groceries, supplies,” Easton said.
While the market has already responded in areas to raise the average minimum wage to between $15 to $17 an hour, Easton said it needs to be officially made $15 an hour.
Easton said with his work on federal campaigns, he realizes the importance of federal dollars to local communities. He’s excited for the opportunity to be Polk County and Salem’s first representative in 30 years.
“We haven’t had a member of congress get in there and fight for federal transportation dollars or equipment, snowplows, but I will. Having a member from Polk County, perhaps we will even get a freakin’ second bridge over the river,” he added.
Bottom line for Easton, he’s not seeking to be elected to craft a legacy for himself or the state. Rather, he’ll be there to craft policy to benefit everyone.
“The timing is right. The stars are aligned. I have challenges in my campaign — I don’t have a donor base, it’s my first campaign with no name identification and I’ve always been behind scenes,” he said. “But I’m taking it one step at a time. It’s really anybody’s race.”
