POLK COUNTY — The Board on Public Safety Standards and Training at their April 25 meeting affirmed the recommendation of the DPSST to revoke a former Polk County Deputy’s certification.

The Department of Public Safety Standards and Training is the agency that certifies law enforcement and corrections officers.

Former deputy Andrew Jackson resigned last August amid an internal misconduct and dishonesty investigation.

Jackson, who worked in the jail, was accused of showing nude photos of a coworker to other coworkers.

According to an Aug. 27 memo from Sheriff Mark Garton to Jackson, seven of the eight allegations were sustained.

Jackson resigned before the memo could be delivered, according to DPSST documents.

The committee recommended at a Feb. 12 meeting that the board “move forward with lifetime revocation for gross misconduct and dishonesty” for Jackson.

Jackson requested an administrative hearing in response to the board’s decision, Kristen Hibberds, professional standards coordinator and investigator for DPSST, said to the committee.

“This case is still in the process of being scheduled for a hearing,” Hibberds said. “I would estimate that the hearing won’t occur until early fall (or) winter.”