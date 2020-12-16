Itemizer-Observer

FALLS CITY — When AJ Foscoli’s economic development director position with the city of Dallas was eliminated in July due to budget constraints, he knew that he wanted to continue to work in the area.

His next opportunity presented itself just a few months later when the city manager position in Falls City opened up following the departure of former city manager Mac Corthell.

“Having worked in Polk County before, I knew that I wanted to continue to support its communities,” Foscoli said. “When the city manager position came open, it was a perfect opportunity for me to have a hands-on impact on a community with tremendous potential.”

Foscoli said he was ready for the step up in responsibility that becoming a city manager would entail.

“I have been considering the position of city manager of a community for the past couple of years,” he said. “It is a natural advancement in my career in municipal government and I can’t think of a better place than right here in Falls City.”

Foscoli, who started on Nov. 17, said his first few weeks with the city have been fast-paced and challenging.

“I’ve been drinking from the proverbial fire hose, but I welcome the challenge to help Falls City to the best of my ability. I’m lucky that this is such a tight-knit community and everyone is pulling together in this very difficult time,” Foscoli said. “I have been trying to meet as many folks as possible, mask-to-mask or virtually, to understand everyone’s needs and their ability to contribute in helping Falls City thrive. I’m really encouraged by the enthusiasm of the residents to improve Falls City and we’re all taking this ‘virtual’ time to plan out our next steps.”

COVID-19 restrictions on in-person interaction and in-person meetings has made the learning curve a bit steeper for Foscoli, who is now in charge of making sure all requirements are met.

“It is my responsibility to ensure our employees and residents are as safe as possible,” Foscoli said. “Not being able to have casual conversations with everyone without masks makes it challenging to build relationships, but we’re doing the best that we can under the circumstances. We’ve especially had some challenges with larger virtual meetings due to the size limitations we’re dealing with, but we’ve already made great progress in that respect.”

Thankfully, having worked in Dallas, and before that with Salem-based SEDCOR (Strategic Economic Development Corporation) Foscoli doesn’t have to start completely from scratch in his new post.

“Knowing this area as well as I do is definitely an asset, as well as knowing the regional partners in Polk County and in the Mid-Willamette Valley region,” he said. “Reconnecting with all these great folks is helping me to catch up quickly with the regional and statewide efforts to support all our residents. As we are all facing similar challenges due to COVID, the collaborative atmosphere that has been fostered in the past several years, will help all of Polk County.”

While COVID-19 is a primary focus now, other projects await Foscoli and the city, which has about 1,000 residents. Those include continuing work on building a new wastewater treatment plant and a project to provide students safer routes to walk or ride bikes to school.

Foscoli said the city has taking the pandemic down time, so to speak, to better plan for when people can return to something like normal activities, such as tourism. The city and surrounding area have plenty to attract day-trippers and site seers, Foscoli said, including the town’s namesake falls, Black Rock Mountain Bike Area, and nearby Valley of the Giants, an expanse of enormous old-growth trees.

“Though the social distancing has prevented many from exploring Polk County, we’re taking this time to plan our tourism outreach and develop our unique and attractive destinations,” Foscoli said. “We look forward to welcoming everyone from Polk County and the rest of the world to our great city when it is safe to resume tourism travel.”