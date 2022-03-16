Itemizer-Observer
The Dallas Community Foundation shared its investment bounty March 10 when it handed out its latest round of grants awarded to local organizations during a ceremony at the Dallas Civic Center.
Robert Brannigan, president of the DCF board, explained that for more than 20 years, the DCF has awarded almost 800 grants and scholarships totaling more than $1.2 million. They provided more than $48,100 in grants this year alone.
“Twenty-five years ago, when some farsighted individuals started the foundation, they put $25 each into it and it has grown to well over $2.25 million,” Brannigan explained. “We take the earnings from those dollars and that’s what we give to people.”
Brannigan presented checks to the following 16 organizations, inviting representatives to explain what their charity accomplishes and how the money will help.
Bambino’s of Oregon
Glenda Dunaway explained Bambino’s provides diapers, formula, car seats, used baby equipment, scholarships for K-8, mentoring and baby showers, to name a few, for local babies and the parents or guardians that support them.
“Our hope is to come to this family, no matter how it looks, and help the child at the center of it all,” Dunaway said.
The grant will go toward the purchase of a customized version of the Polk County Non-Profit database and pay for the first year of maintenance fees.
“We’re very, very excited to know that we securely have all our clients’ information,” Dunaway said, adding they serve about 300 children and well over 500 people in total are impacted by this project.
