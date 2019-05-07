DALLAS — Four people and their pets were forced from their home on Clow Corner Road early Monday morning after a fire ignited in the attached garage of the house.

Occupants of the house were startled awake at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. They evacuated the house and called 911, according to Dallas Fire & EMS news release.

“When fire personnel arrived at the home, they found the attached garage fully involved with fire and the fire quickly spreading to the residence,” the release said. “Firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire shortly after arrival.”

The home didn’t have working smoke detectors, according to Dallas Fire.

“The attached garage and contents were a total loss and unfortunately heat and smoke damage affected the entire home, making it uninhabitable at this time,” the release said.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents.

A combination of 27 volunteer and career emergency responders from Southwest Polk Fire District, Dallas Fire & EMS, Polk Fire District No. 1, and Amity Fire responded to the call. Salem Fire responded to cover the Southwest Polk and Dallas response area while firefighters battled the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.