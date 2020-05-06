POLK COUNTY — Incumbent State Sen. Brian Boquist is running unopposed in the Republican primary for Senate District 12, but the race for the Democratic nomination to run against him attracted four candidates.
Learn about them here:
Lisa Pool, 44, of McMinnville
Current employment:
Self-employed, Blue Sky Acupuncture, LLC - Licensed Acupuncturist and owner since 2007
Education:
Indianola High School 1993, Cornell College (B.S.S. Sociology, Music and Environmental Studies) 1997, PCC, Oregon School of Massage 2005, Oregon College of Oriental Medicine 2007 (Masters of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine)
Government service:
Healthcare Advocate and Essential Health Benefits Committee
How long have you lived in the area you will represent?
Lived in Oregon for 20 years, McMinnville area since 2010.
Campaign phone:
503-509-2506
Campaign website:
Why are you running for office?
I was inspired to run for Oregon State Senate District 12 because I see how hard people are struggling to make ends meet, how our tax dollars benefit the few, the divisive Capital keeping us from finding success and solutions for education, healthcare and the environment. I have listened to the shared values of my community that needs to see our economy and families succeed. I believe in our people and the opportunity for prosperity for all. We are hard working farms, small businesses, families and “Together We Win”.
What are the critical issues facing the state? How would you address them if elected?
No. 1 — Healthcare/Covid-19: Healthcare has been in crisis well before the pandemic, but this crisis has proven exactly how broken it really is. Access to health care means safer and healthier communities. It is better for individuals and businesses alike. In order to have access, health care must be affordable. Many plans have very little coverage, high deductibles, high premiums and high out-of-pocket expenses. We should improve access to health care by allowing anyone making under 50k per year or 100k for couples or families to access the Oregon Health Plan as an option for coverage.
No. 2 — Economy: A healthy economy would have been able to withstand a few months of folks staying home. Instead we have many people who were living paycheck to paycheck or worse, no savings and are struggling for basics prior to, and especially during, this crisis. Our economy has suffered from not enough revenue for many years because large corporations have not been paying their fair share. While I do not support any tax measure on gross receipts, I do support corporations paying the same tax rates as small businesses. This one change would fully fund programs for education, the environment, affordable housing and so much more. We don’t need to raise taxes on individuals or small businesses, we are already paying more than enough.
No. 3 — Environment: I do not support the Cap and Trade Bill. It doesn’t do enough to address environmental concerns and would be a hardship for our rural communities. I support the Oregon Green New Deal that seeks to reward businesses for making environmental changes and protects jobs.
What experience do you believe you would bring to the office that would benefit your district and the state?
As a small-business owner I am active in my local community and ran for office because I believe my professional and personal experience could bring a different perspective and approach to get things done. At a time when Salem is rife with division, I am driven to be the problem-solver that is needed in the Senate. My rural upbringing, years of business experience, healthcare service and advocacy, and proven track record of leadership make me an ideal candidate to represent the people of District 12.
Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?
I believe in putting Oregon first and prioritizing the needs of our communities above party lines. Through meaningful and civil discourse often comes the best answer for the “win-win.”
Ross Swartzendruber, 55, Salem
Current Employment:
Sheep Farmer 55 years
Education:
Amity High School 1982 , Chemeketa Community College, Oregon State University, Boston University BA in Biology 1988
Government service:
Superintendent of Public Instruction Student Advisory Committee member 1981-82
Campaign phone:
503-383-6173
Campaign website:
How long have you lived in the area you will represent?
55 years
Why are you running for office?
I believe democratic principles are key to creating policy in the Republic of Oregon and understand that different voices make better policy together. My 2020 District 12 platform opens the process for these different voices to be heard. I’m running to get District 12 representation in Salem again.
What are the critical issues facing the state? How would you address them if elected?
The most critical issue facing the state is the failure to legislate. Unlimited campaign financing, gerrymandering and weak ethics have created communication breakdown in government. Campaign finance limits, ranked-choice voting, independent re-districting and ethics reform would address the communication breakdown in the legislature.
What experience do you believe you would bring to the office that would benefit your district and the state?
Since the 2016 election, I have been elected as a Precinct Committee Person in Polk County and the Education Caucus delegate to the Democratic Party of Oregon State Central Committee. I’ve written three resolutions passed by the Polk County Democratic Central Committee. I participated in the Joint Interim Committee on Student Success as a parent representative from Oregon Public Education Network, a statewide group of concerned citizens. I followed the process from beginning to end, providing testimony at legislative meetings, work sessions and hearings. During the administrative rules process and implementation, I provided testimony to school board meetings, Oregon Department of Education rule-making hearings and the State Board of Education.
With the schools shut down, most of my concerns have been realized and the new $2 billion tax has no impact measurements for the funds. The chosen outcome measurements of Smarter Balanced Assessment and other adaptive, predictive testing are useless. 100 percent of District 12 students have been opted out of SBAC and no essential skills test will be required for graduating seniors. Both of these outcomes were recommended by our advocacy group.
Participating in this process has allowed me to gain experience meeting with legislators from both parties, administrators and citizens in an effort to influence policy. These relations will help District 12 voters regain a voice in the legislature.
Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?
When I ran against Senator Boquist in 2016, more than 37 percent (23,000) of District 12 voters cast their ballot for my campaign, I’ve received endorsements from Young Democrats of Oregon and Our Revolution — Willamette Valley. If elected in the primary, I’ll increase outreach and represent the different voices of District 12.
Arianna (Ari) M. Blunt, 32, of Dundee
Current employment:
Self-Employed Artist
Education:
McMinnville High School, 2007; Pacific University, BA in History with a Philosophy Minor, 2014
Government service:
None
Campaign phone:
503-583-2681
Campaign website:
How long have you lived in the area you will represent?
Since 1993, so 27 years now.
Why are you running for office?
Because I genuinely believe in the foundations of our Democratic-Republic, and over the past many years I have seen those foundations threatened by the very people who claim to represent us. I have chosen to enter the political fray because, as Edmund Burke once said, evil is allowed to endure when good men choose to do nothing. I would like to think that if he were still around today, he would add a sense of rationality to the requirement of goodness.
What are the critical issues facing the state? How would you address them if elected?
First off, healthcare. As our current crisis shows, the inequality of healthcare needs to be addressed. Secondly, we need to put the cap and trade argument to rest, specifically in such a way that both sides can at least be appeased. I do have fledgling ideas on this, but I am not going to expound at this moment, I’m sorry.
What experience do you believe you would bring to the office that would benefit your district and the state?
I, quite simply, have both a different perspective and youth on my side. Regarding my perspective, I have my degree to thank for that. It has helped me learn to look at the grand scheme of things instead of letting myself get lost in the details of the moment; however, at the same time my philosophy degree has helped me look at the moment itself separate from the whole of things. It’s a bit of a conundrum at first, but it really isn’t.
Bernadette Hansen, 58, of McMinnville
Current employment:
Caregiver (±5 years)
Education:
McNary High School, Salem 1980; University of Oregon, Eugene 1990 (East Asian Studies & International Business)
Government service:
Oregon Legislature, Senate Water Policy Committee Assistant & Senate Rules Committee Administrator, 1991
Campaign phone:
503.428.4045
How long have you lived in the area you will represent?
12 years
Why are you running for office?
The most important foundation for success in any community rests on shared values. I want Oregon to demonstrate in our public action the same commitments that will characterize the community I want to live in – a community where we can count on each other, act on our most generous instincts, and protect those among us who, without that protection, would suffer.
In addition, the citizens of District 12 are not being “heard” or represented adequately by the current incumbent. We deserve an elected representative that truly listens to “everyone” in their district and who will stand for the issues and concerns of their constituents. We need someone who will show up for work and not run away when the going gets tough. I commit to be at work on the Senate floor and fighting for the people of District 12.
What are the critical issues facing the state? How would you address them if elected?
Homelessness: Everyone deserves a place to call home. Oregon has an estimated 13,953 individuals experiencing homelessness: 1,083 are family households, 1,251 are veterans, 1,462 are unaccompanied young adults and 3,387 are individuals experiencing chronic homelessness. Solving this complex issue will require us to prioritize and provide mental health support and social services, as well as, emergency supports like shelter, food and day programs.
Secure Housing: Housing instability and homelessness are linked to other issues facing families and children across the state—success in school and in employment, the ability to afford basics like food, transportation and day care, and physical and mental health. Solutions to inadequate housing supply and rising rents must be approached collaboratively by public, private, non-profit and philanthropic sectors. By solving the housing crisis, we can unlock the potential of tens of thousands of Oregonians and create a stronger economy and healthier people.
Income inequality: Income inequality is the issue that defines this generation. We need to build an economy that creates good-paying jobs and that works for everybody. We can do this by raising the minimum wage, providing for earned sick time and by better aligning education with workforce needs and creating more jobs in the region.
What experience do you believe you would bring to the office that would benefit your district and the state?
While employed by the Oregon Water Resources Department (15+ years), I had the privilege of working and living in beautiful Eastern Oregon. Stationed in Baker City and Pendleton, I worked with farmers and ranchers in developing water management plans and water right transfers. What I learned from my time there was that regardless of political affiliation, social ideology or economic status, people have much more in common than not. And by listening to my clients’ concerns, in a non-judgmental and respectful way, we were able to create “win-win” solutions. I left with a genuine sense of belonging and earned the respect of those I worked with. This is the work ethic and spirit I hope to bring to District 12.
Anything else you wish to note about the position you are seeking?
The politics of division and the absence of policies that help rural communities must be addressed — economic opportunity and infrastructure, access to health care, education, and making government work for all of us. Not just for the sake of politics, but for the sake of people’s lives and livelihoods. My hope is to work with other legislators from rural Oregon to revitalize our communities. Together, we can increase investment in and support for economic opportunities in farming, ranching, forestry, and manufacturing. Innovation, technology, and collaboration can lead to new practices, products, and industries that could provide jobs in rural areas. I know we can build bridges necessary to find common ground to solve problems. We can and must do better.
