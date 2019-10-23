DALLAS — Free medical screenings will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on Oct. 26 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dallas.

“In April we screened 68 people and we are hoping for similar numbers this week,” said Gail Saxowsky, nurse manager at the Polk County Free Clinic.

The screenings are made possible through a collaborative effort between Polk Community Free Clinic, Lion’s Club, Dallas Rotary, Central Vision, Polk County Health Department and West Valley Hospital.

“Having a yearly vision check is so important for people who have chronic medical issues or are over 40 years old,” Saxowsky said. “This allows preventative measures to be taken before big issues develop which is a cost savings.”

Screenings offered include hearing, glaucoma, cholesterol, blood glucose, blood pressure and vision for children in sixth grade and older as well as adults.

The flu vaccine also will be available.

Assistance is available if an issue that needs further treatment is discovered.

“There are a couple of options for follow-up regarding help with vision either through the Lion’s Organization or with Polk Community Free Clinic,” Saxowsky said. “We will have people here during the screening time to help outline these options for people. If a medical concern shows up during the screening process, we can have a medical provider see the person that same day and/or will follow up with the individuals primary care provider.”

Free medical screenings

When: 8 a.m. to noon, Oct. 26

Where: Trinity Lutheran Church

320 SE Fir Villa Rd., Dallas, OR 97338

Phone: 503-831-0551

No appointment is necessary.