The following sites offer free meals to people ages 1 - 18 years old.

Dallas

June 17 through Aug. 21, Monday through Friday

Lyle Elementary School

185 SW Levens St.

Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Whitworth Elementary School

1151 SW Miller

Lunch; noon to 12:30 p.m.

Woodbridge Meadow Apartments

228 SE Dimick St.

Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Falls City

July 24 through Aug. 16, Monday through Friday.

Falls City Elementary

177 Prospect Ave.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Falls City Community Center

320 N. Main St.

Lunch: noon to 1 p.m.

Monmouth/Independence

July 17 through Aug. 23, Monday through Friday.

Ash Creek

1360 16th St., Monmouth

Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Monmouth Elementary

958 E. Church St., Monmouth

Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Henry Hill Elementary

750 S. Fifth St., Independence

Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p .m.

Supper: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Independence Elementary

150 S. Fourth St., Independence

Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

Park West Apartments

1038 E St., Independence

Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.

West Salem

June 17 through Aug. 23, Monday through Friday

Boys & Girls Club

925 Gerth Ave., NW, Salem

Breakfast: 11:30 a.m. to noon

Lunch: 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

