The following sites offer free meals to people ages 1 - 18 years old.
Dallas
June 17 through Aug. 21, Monday through Friday
Lyle Elementary School
185 SW Levens St.
Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.
Whitworth Elementary School
1151 SW Miller
Lunch; noon to 12:30 p.m.
Woodbridge Meadow Apartments
228 SE Dimick St.
Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.
Falls City
July 24 through Aug. 16, Monday through Friday.
Falls City Elementary
177 Prospect Ave.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Falls City Community Center
320 N. Main St.
Lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Monmouth/Independence
July 17 through Aug. 23, Monday through Friday.
Ash Creek
1360 16th St., Monmouth
Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.
Monmouth Elementary
958 E. Church St., Monmouth
Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.
Henry Hill Elementary
750 S. Fifth St., Independence
Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p .m.
Supper: 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Independence Elementary
150 S. Fourth St., Independence
Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.
Park West Apartments
1038 E St., Independence
Lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.
West Salem
June 17 through Aug. 23, Monday through Friday
Boys & Girls Club
925 Gerth Ave., NW, Salem
Breakfast: 11:30 a.m. to noon
Lunch: 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
