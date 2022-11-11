Several locations are offering free meals this Thanksgiving. For additional resource needs, contact the Polk County Resource Center at (503) 751-1644. Here’s a look at upcoming events:
Dallas Food Bank - Thanksgiving food box
- 322 Main St., Suite 180
- Pre-registration is required, as only 150 boxes will be available. Sign up during normal pantry hours Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 1-3 p.m., and Wednesday and Friday 9-11 a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
- Nov. 24, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- 320 Fir Villa Road, Dallas
- (503) 623-2233
- Meals will be offered as a sit-down dinner
Cornerstone Christian Church
- Nov. 24, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., pre-orders recommended
- 4395 Independence Highway
- (503) 538-5119
Ella Curran Food Bank – Thanksgiving dinner supplies
- Nov. 22, Independence River Park
- Pre-registration required. Sign up by visiting the food bank during pantry hours by Nov. 14 or by calling (503) 838-6687.
- Pantry hours: Monday/Tuesday 4-6 p.m.; Tuesday/Thursday 9-11:30 a.m.
Falls City Community Center – Hosted by Falls City Thrives
- To-go and dine-in options
- Nov. 19, noon to 3 p.m.
- 320 N. Main St.
Iskam Mǝkʰmǝk-haws Grand Ronde Food Bank – Holiday food box
- Nov. 19, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 9675 Grand Ronde Road
- Shopping style: Food boxes will be distributed in the tribe’s geographic area (Otis/Sheridan to Hebo)
- (503) 879-3663
