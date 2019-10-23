DALLAS — This month, all students at Lyle, Oakdale Heights and Whitworth elementary schools received free passes to the Dallas Aquatic Center, courtesy of the Friends of the Dallas Aquatic Center.

That’s about 1,200 passes, and for each one redeemed, the FDAC will give the center $4.

Ann Hurd, president of the FDAC, said the idea stemmed from handing out the passes during Krazy Dayz last summer.

“It’s a way to give the city money, $4 for every pass,” Hurd said.

The group doesn’t want to stop there. It wants to launch a program to offer every student a water safety class.

“There’s a real need in our community for water safety,” said Kelly Gabliks, secretary of FDAC. “It’s important for kids to have basic water skills.”

FDAC is applying for grants to cover the entire cost of the program, including program materials, lifeguard instructors, pool rental and transportation expenses.

“FDAC recognizes that while growing up in Polk County, youth are likely to encounter the Willamette River, Rickreall Creek, the Luckiamute River and standing bodies of water,” Hurd said during a presentation to the Dallas City Council. “The Dallas Aquatic Center is a resource available to help educate and prevent water-related emergencies.”

The group is gathering information through surveys about students’ swimming skills and information from local emergency agencies about water rescue calls to include with grant applications.

“We want kids to like the water, to have fun in the water, but be safe at the same time,” Gabliks said.

The Dallas Aquatic Center also is collecting new or lightly used life jackets. Donations can be dropped off at the center, 1005 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas.

For more information, or to volunteer or donate to FDAC, https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-the-Dallas-Aquatic-Center-2058322047812275/.