The Friends of the Dallas Public Library hosts a book sale April 21-23 at the Dallas Civic Center, located at 945 SE Jefferson St.
Friends of the Library member pre-sale is from 5-7 p.m. April 21. Hardcovers are $2 while paperbacks are $1. The regular sale is from 3-7 p.m. April 22 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23. A bag sale on the final day is from 2-3 p.m.
