The Friends of the Dallas Public Library book sale is Oct. 20-22 at the Dallas Civic Center, 945 SE Jefferson St.
The member pre-sale is from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 20. If you’d like to join the Dallas Oregon Friends of the Library, pick up an application at the library. Memberships start at $10 a year (for an Individual membership). The sale is open to everone from 3-7 p.m. Oct. 21 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22. The bag sale will be on Saturday from 2-3 p.m. Fill a bag with books for $5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.