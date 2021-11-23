DALLAS — The next time Darcy Stice and Shelly Jones were to get together to sing karaoke, they were supposed to perform a duet of Janis Joplin.
“There was a song Shelly and I promised to sing together. It’s either ‘Mercedes Bends’ or ‘Me and Bobby McGee,’” Stice said. “Now I have to sing them, even if I sound like crap. I don’t care. It’s for her.”
Stice plans to sing solo in tribute to her best friend at a memorial fundraiser for Jones this Friday, Nov. 26 at the Court Street Neighborhood Grill, 186 SW Court St., Dallas.
Many of her closest friends hastily planned the tribute and fundraiser for Jones — herself renowned for planning many events in Dallas since 2018 — after she was found deceased Nov. 12 in her mother’s car. The Salem Police Department is still investigating her death since it occurred outside an apartment complex just inside Salem city limits.
Stice said she hopes to raise $5,000 between the memorial fundraiser Nov. 26 and a GoFundMe account to help Jones’s son, Quinton, pay for funeral expenses. She added the need grew exponentially after Shelly’s mother, Sarah Casper, passed away Nov. 17 from cancer.
“The family wants to have a private memorial for Shelly and her mother Sarah Casper, but they encouraged me to do this fundraiser for her friends because they knew how much Dallas loves Shelly. How can I not do this for my best friend? I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Stice said.
The fundraiser will be for ages 21 and older only and will feature performances by Music by Nathan Myers and Copper Ridge. Stice said they will also be selling raffle tickets for several giveaways and a memorial video.
Jones, the former executive director for the Dallas Area Visitors Center, has tapped many locals to help her plan events, including the First Annual Wine and Music Market, Dallas History & Mystery Tour, Dallas United, and most recently the Chamber Community Awards Banquet Nov. 12.
“Shelly was always out talking to people, reaching out, talking about the Visitors Center, about the next big thing she was planning,” Stice said.
Myers agreed. Jones’s talents were just what the community needed.
“Although I thought this was interesting, for somebody not necessarily from our community, she brought people closer together in the community,” Meyers said.
“She was the epitome of Dallas,” Stice added. “She was what Dallas needed.”
While her friends planned the memorial, they reminisced about things Jones loved. Big Foot came up frequently. Jones had traveled up to a museum in Boring and had been known to go “squatching” or actually camping out at night in hopes of spotting the mythological creature.
“Just about every piece of clothing she had had some sort of Big Foot,” Stice said. “We were supposed to get matching Big Foot tattoos. Now I have to do the tattoo before the 26th.”
Anyone wishing to contribute to Shelly Jones’ memorial can go to GoFundMe.com and search for “In Loving Memory of Shelly Jones.”
The memorial Nov. 26 is free to attend at Court St. Neighborhood Grill, located at 186 SW Court St., in Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.