Itemizer-Observer

FALLS CITY – The household of Steve and Kay Dixon spans four generations – and as of Thursday, residents of ages 1 to 100.

Kay’s father Leonard Lonigan, a World War II veteran, recently had his 100th birthday gathering at their home in Falls City.

And there to witness it was his great-grandson Miles, who is proudly 1 and a half years old.

The Dixons daughter Grace and her family, which includes seven children and her husband, moved into the home about a year ago as a temporary stop as they develop property in Pedee.

The house grew from just three —Kay and Steve, and Leonard, who lives in an attached apartment in the home — to 12 people overnight.

“It’s been wonderful. It’s been an obvious blessing financially, and location,” Grace said. “They have just been fantastic to live with, very patient and generous.”

“We’ve loved it, too,” Kay chimed in. “It’s going to be hard when they leave, honestly. We are going to miss them so much, but they are only moving a little ways away.”

Grace said, for Miles, the bustling house is the only home he remembers, with his grandparents and “great bapa.”

“He sits next to bapa every dinner and holds hands to pray with him. And at the end, he says ‘amen’ nice and loud,” Kay said.

“Sometimes he doesn’t even wait,” Leonard said, smiling. “It’s amazing how fast they grow, how much they learn.”

Living to the age of 100 is no small feat either. Kay said she brought up the topic of him turning 100 a few years ago. Leonard told her he had his doubts he would make it to the milestone.

“He said, ‘My brother only lived to 98.’ I said it’s possible,” Kay recalled. “And then about six months ago, he said, ‘You know maybe I will.’”

Even just a few days before his birthday, Leonard still seemed in a bit of disbelief.

“I hadn’t really planned on it,” he said.

He’s lived through the roaring 20’s, the Great Depression, World War II, the recovery after the war, and now the COVID-19 pandemic. He would like to see something else, too – the end of pandemic restrictions so the Dallas Senior Center can open so he can go back to playing bridge with friends.

Leonard said if he has a secret to living to 100, it would have to be his family.

“Really, my situation has been, all my lifetime, has been family love,” Leonard said. “We always had a happy family. That makes life a whole lot easier.”

Grace said Leonard and his late wife played a big role in making that happy family.

“They were incredibly involved grandparents, and they have been able to – grandma when she was here, and bapa still – have that relationship with my kids. Just pouring into them. So much fun. So much laughter,” Grace said. “He has always valued children, when it was us as kids, my kids and all the kids at church. I think that helps keep him young.

Before the pandemic, Leonard was known as The Gummy Bear Man to the children at his church for his practice of bringing little packets of gummy bears or fruit snacks for them.

“He’s not doing that anymore, but to all the kids at church, he is the gummy bear man. They love him and he loves them,” Kay said. “It’s pretty sweet.”

Though Leonard lives in the home, his apartment is separate, and he maintains an independent daily routine.

“He eats dinner with us almost every day, pretty much, and then he does his own breakfast and lunch most of the time, unless we are having a special breakfast, then he comes over,” Kay said. “He’s very self-sufficient still.”

She said his mind and body remain incredibly healthy, given his triple-digit age.

“I’m not so sure about the mind,” Leonard joked.

He said the pandemic cutting off a large portion of his outside social life has been detrimental, another reason he would like to resume his bridge playing hobby.

Pandemic or not, Kay and Grace say the time the family will spend under one roof is special and won’t be forgotten.

“It’s such a blessing that it worked. They had the need and we had the ability,” Kay said. “It’s just been wonderful.”

“We just count this as a little sliver of life that we will always treasure as we think be back on it for the rest of our lives,” Grace added.