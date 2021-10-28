DALLAS — When Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton answered his phone recently, both his hearing and his livelihood were threatened.

In an eardrum-blasting diatribe, a caller told him that his decision not to enforce masks and not to carry out the state’s vaccine mandate should disqualify him from public office. Garton listened, waited for a pause, and then calmly told the person on the other end that, in fact, he was wearing a mask and, also, that he was fully vaccinated.

However, Garton is a strong advocate for personal choice within individual rights. And, in a highly transparent way, he’s made that position clear. He posted his views about it on the sheriff office’s Facebook page.

And, in an interview after the high-decibel phone call, Garton reiterated that masking and vaccine mandates are a rule, not a law in Oregon.

“We don’t enforce rules,” he said of his office. “We enforce laws.”

Sheriffs’ deputies aren’t employees of Oregon, rather, they work under county jurisdiction. When it comes to the state-issued health mandates, enforcement is the domain of Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, he said.

However, as the head of county law enforcement, Garton understands why some people don’t realize the distinction. And he is troubled over the way the issue has split certain segments of the public. There are keyboard warriors who thrive on conflict, Garton noted, using the internet — technology designed to create connections — as a divisive tool to “lob these fireballs back and forth.”

Garton added that he doesn’t hesitate to put on a mask when entering a store or restaurant.

“I respect private property rights, which are outlined in our constitutions,” he said. “Rights are things that the government should seek to protect, not the other way around.”

As an elected official, it’s his duty to uphold both the state and US constitutions, he explained.

“I am looking at it from this perspective,” he said. “We seem to be shifting away from thinking about our rights. But we cannot lose sight of them — when a right is altered, we may never get it back.”

Additionally, Garton believes strongly in local control — and he is uniquely familiar with it. The sheriff’s office has been a part of Garton’s life even before he was old enough to vote — and votes are now what keep him in that office.

An early start

Garton’s law enforcement career began as a high school student. He began working as a 17-year-old volunteer cadet in the same office he now oversees. Law enforcement had been in his sights since he entered elementary school.

Garton always wanted to emulate his dad, an Oregon State Police trooper, who he considers his first and best role model. However, it was Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Bojorquez who became his professional example. “He was so down-to-earth,” Garton recalled of his experience shadowing Bojorquez.

The deputy taught him that even alleged criminals deserve to be treated with dignity in the course of upholding the law.

“I had this idea of what it was to have ‘command presence’ and his kind of authority was different,” Garton said.

It’s an example Garton said he has always tried to follow.

“The sheriff is truly community-minded,” affirmed Polk County Commissioner Jeremy Gordon, when asked how he would characterize Garton.

As an example, Gordon cited his own experience, when he was elected mayor of Falls City. Garton was the first person Gordon heard from in an official capacity.

“That shows a real commitment to building relationships, when there is that kind of outreach,” Gordon said.

Pandemic measures

During the pandemic, Garton is under constant pressure to keep the jail free of the coronavirus and, to a large extent, that’s been accomplished.

However, there was one outbreak, so measures to isolate anyone who tests positive are carefully followed. Under these precautions and due to minor symptoms, individual cases have been treated medically at the jail.

“If we hadn’t been doing these precautions, the virus would have spread to other areas in the jail, but it didn’t,” Garton said.

However, there’s been a negative impact from such procedures: When COVID is detected inside the jail, “it does reduce our ability to take new intakes from the local agencies,” he said.

Morale is critical

The COVID-19 crisis brought unwelcome changes, such as the switch to near-universal dismissal of cases for “non-violent” criminals.

To keep the jail from becoming crowded or the courtrooms from clogging, individuals who were picked up for offenses ranging from drug possession to merchandise theft were diverted away from prosecution, Garton noted.

It wasn’t simply that these cases were postponed or that they gave way to more plea bargains, it was that in many instances these cases went no further than the initial arrest, he said.

“You can see how that makes someone feel (in law enforcement) when they have done everything right, gotten good, solid evidence,” Garton said. Maintaining morale is essential, Garton said. So, he not only tolerates some “joshing around,” he appreciates it.

He recalled the day that deputies staged a paper “snowstorm.”

It occurred when the little disks made by a hole puncher – used fastidiously by a sergeant for putting pages neatly into notebook binders — were collected and tossed into a defroster inside the sergeant’s car to create a mini-blizzard when the device was turned on. The punch-hole storm is now part of the job-related lore in the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, no longer remembered as just a practical joke but also as a piece of spirit-boosting history.

Management style

“Public servant” is the way Garton describes himself. His role is “all about servant leadership,” he said.

And it’s important to keep it that way, he stressed. This philosophy was a big part of his upbringing; Garton’s mother was a teacher. He believes in holding anyone and everyone accountable for their actions.

“I think ‘accountability’ is just about the most important aspect of any supervisory role,” he said. Though Garton believes in leading by example, just as Bojorquez did, there are many times when even a small lapse needs to be a source of his attention — or it can become a slippery slope, he said.

“If we don’t address the small issue first, it will fester into a larger issue, many times leading to termination or decertification — or both,” he said, likening it to the habit-forming temptation of driving too fast.

“We know people speed,” he explained. “The people who are speeding know they are speeding. But if they don’t get caught they will either continue to speed or potentially increase their speed,” he said.

Garton said it’s key to catch employees when they do the equivalent of violating a job-related speed limit, before they start accelerating to travel even faster.

Boyhood MacGyver

Garton didn’t enjoy high school very much, he said. He liked learning, but not necessarily the kind that took place in the classroom.

And he disliked the way his fellow adolescents divided into groups. Garton was drawn to a different kind of engagement. He took some of his early inspiration from an inventive neighbor — a fellow student at Dallas High School, named Sam.

Even as a youth, Sam seemed to be the mid-Willamette Valley twin of the lead character in “MacGyver,” a 1980s television show in which the hero’s innovation with ordinary objects invariably solves the problem at hand, Garton recalled.

Sam, a young jack-of-all trades, had certification as an emergency medical technician, which came in handy when Garton injured himself severely as a teenager.

“One day I was cutting down a tree and the chain saw slipped and sliced my leg,” Garton said. With stunning stoicism, Sam cut off his pants, then put him back together and drove him into town.

“It wasn’t just that he could build anything, which is why I thought of him as a ‘MacGyver.’ It was that he would help anybody, just drop everything to help,” he said.

Garton became an avid camper, which gave him his own opportunities to “MacGyver.” He still likes “MacGyvering,” but these days that often means putting that brand of resourcefulness into personnel issues.

Rural childhood

Garton, who grew up near Pedee outside Dallas, met his wife, Stefanie, early in life. They became a couple while both were at Dallas High School.

“I am so fortunate to have a wife who knows I need ‘decompression’ sometimes when I come from work and I don’t want to talk about work, I don’t really want to talk about anything,” he said.

By the time Garton and Stefanie wed in 2003, Garton had joined the sheriff’s office, beginning as a part-time records clerk while working as a volunteer reserve deputy. He made steady, stair-step progress toward his current position.

One potential pitfall to those in a top job is becoming too conscious of title and authority, which can be detrimental to service, he stressed.

Staying “grounded” usually translates into “staying in touch,” he explained. To do that, Garton has a full life outside of work, with his family, but even with that, he needs to take down time fairly frequently.

Youngest sheriff

While a volunteer reserve deputy in the sheriff’s office — after his stint as a volunteer cadet — Garton was offered the less-than-full-time job as a corrections technician, a position with a lot of paperwork. Then came a promotion, to corrections deputy, which meant he could no longer serve as a volunteer reserve deputy.

To continue to gain experience in law enforcement, Garton clinched a spot as a reserve officer with the Dallas Police Department.

Over the years he ascended all the way to sergeant and, six years ago, when former Sheriff Bob Wolfe retired, the Polk County Board of Commissioners appointed Garton to replace him on an interim basis.

In January of 2017, the voters of Polk County elected Garton Sheriff, making him the youngest holder of that title in the entire state. Is this why Garton is said to have brought a wave of freshness to the job?

“Mark has an open-door policy that I really love,” said Polk County Commissioner Lyle Mordhorst. “He is just so open to ideas and collaboration.”

Mordhorst, who has been at work on the problem of homelessness in the county, said Garton seemed as willing to tackle the issue as he was — and ready to unite in the effort.

Workforce worries

Recently, Garton expressed a desire to issue recruiting bonuses using funds from the America Rescue Plan, but the Polk County Board of Commissioners turned him down.

Garton had expressed worry about retention of current employees and attracting new recruits. After the commission meeting in which he presented the proposal, Garton said he was concerned about what will happen to the office he has worked hard to build.

With the population growing in all the areas of the county, and the price of housing continually on the upswing, Polk County needs to keep up with its counterparts in other counties.

“We really need incentives,” he said. “It used to be that living here, that was a big one, and it probably still is,” he said. “But we are facing situations here now that we simply weren’t before, until a few years ago.”

For example, an operation that uncovered two illegal marijuana-grow facilities in Polk County — in which three of the principal individuals were arrested — confiscated nearly 15,000 marijuana plants worth nearly $30 million.

But even the value of hundreds of pounds of processed marijuana might not be as high as the cost to county residents if the operations hadn’t been stopped — continuous unlawful use of water to cultivate such crops poses a huge threat, Garton said.

“I don’t know if people realize how much water use is required for this,” he said. “It is massive.”

Depletion of waterways and watershed was one possible outcome and, in fact, it had been occurring until the marijuana farms were shut down, he added.

When asked about whether additional compensation will be approved for sheriff’s office staffing, Craig Pope, chair of the Polk County Board of Commissioners, declined to speculate.

Until he sees tangible evidence of need, which would come from a task force or specially convened committee, he’s unwilling to express any opinion.

“I can say this, that I would look carefully at that, when it happens,” Pope said.

THIS IS THE THIRD FEATURE IN AN ONGOING SERIES ON INDIVIDUALS AT THE CENTER OF POLK COUNTY’S JUSTICE SYSTEM.