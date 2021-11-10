DALLAS -- Mayor Brian Dalton is excited about the fireworks display on Thursday, Nov. 11 that were rescheduled from 4th of July to Veterans Day.

“We thought it was a little impolitic to have 4th of July fireworks display during a drought, set something on fire. Wasn’t quite the right message to send. But it’s always the right message to send on Veteran’s Day. To celebrate. It’s a natural fit,” said Dalton, a retired 21-year veteran himself.

However, looking back, it wasn’t always a celebrated profession for Dalton.

After graduating from Dallas High School in 1966, Dalton traveled east to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Colgate University in New York. He returning to the West Coast to complete his master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Southern California. But it was at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) campus where he’d signed up for the Army’s Recruit Officer Training Corps (ROTC) that that started his military career for the next couple decades.

He actually received his draft notice a few weeks after he joined ROTC, which promises an officer’s commission after completion. However, Dalton said he joined the military when it was not held in high regard in 1972. For example, service members did not wear their uniform while flying, for fear of being identified as a “baby killer” during the Vietnam War era. By contrast, flying service members today have their meals paid for, he added.

“I’ll tell you this. ROTC was not the most popular extracurricular activity on the UCLA campus,” he recalled. “We drilled early in the morning while all the guys who didn’t like us were sleeping in.”

He added his unit was not filled with your typical gang of draft dodgers.

“We had a very bright bunch of people. Half of us were in masters’ programs or PhD programs or law school,” Dalton said. “I was avoiding the draft by joining the service, which I felt was the right thing to do. Several of us became high ranking officers. It was a good experience.”

One of its aspects that drew Dalton to the Army was its large medical department. In Germany he was the administer for the largest health clinic in Europe. And with his degree in running the administrative side of military operations, Dalton soon found himself in charge of the program that put 13,000 soldiers a year into the medical field, including special forces medics, doctors and nurses.

“I enjoyed it all. I thought I was doing the right thing. I was always around interesting people. Interesting things to do. Helicopter rides. Tough assignments,” Dalton said.

As cliché as it sounds, Dalton said the biggest benefit from his years in the military was the teamwork.

“I’d say, working together as a team to get things done is preferable to individual endeavors. There’s a common language, you know what your skill set is, you wear your rank on your sleeve, literally,” Dalton said. “It lets (others) know who they’re working for and who’s working for you. You put on your uniform; you know what you’re going to dress up like every day. You’re proud of it.”

Ironically, Dalton was already armed with a master’s degree in public administration specializing in city management when he was invited to attend the Army’s Command Staff College, where they teach future leaders of the Army, usually infantry and artillery.

“I was honored to go there. I learned a lot about administration in that course, including staff work and command,” he said.

After 21 years, Dalton retired as a lieutenant colonel to pursue an opportunity too good to pass up with his brother at Dalton Rock, Inc.

A fourth generation Dallas resident, Dalton said the family owned a 125-acre chunk of land that nothing would grow on. Rather, they put two and two together and decided to sell the rocks.

“He’s more of an equipment guy, and I was more the administrative type,” Dalton said. “But I helped load trucks, 14,000 pounds of rock, starting with a little pickup. We ended up with 26 employees and big equipment. That’s what attracted me back. Ended up being good business.”

He eventually pursued another endeavor that ran in his family’s blood – public service. Dalton said his great grandfather was elected county treasurer and moved into the new courthouse when it was brand new. His grandfather was on city council and was the chair of the Public Works committee that designed and built the city hall. And his father was a First Citizen of Dallas.

“So, I guess I was genetically programed to the public sector,” he said.

After serving on the City Council for 10 years, Dalton was elected mayor in 2010, where he’s served ever since.

Along the way, he married Carol in 2001.

“We would have been a good fit,” he said of the possibility of their meeting during his active-duty days in the Army. “She’s an occupational therapist. I was in hospital administration. She would have easily gone to work with me, anyplace I worked.”