Itemizer-Observer Report
POLK COUNTY — Snow, wind, heavy rain. It’s been an eventful couple of weeks in Polk County and throughout Oregon on the weather front.
Last week’s snow has turned into this week’s snow melt, which has combined with heavy rain that began on Sunday causing water levels to rise on creeks and rivers in the region. Sunday also brought high winds, which dropped debris and left a mess on Monday morning.
The National Weather Service Office in Portland issued a flood watch until further notice for the Luckiamute River near Suver.
The river was at 26.9 feet on Tuesday morning, with flood stage at 27 feet.
“Expect flood of low lying and agricultural lands in the vicinity of Sarah Helmick State Park, Highway 99W and Parker Road,” the report read. “Flooding along Buena Vista Road near the confluence with the Willamette is also likely, especially if the Willamette is running high.”
The river was expected to reach above on Tuesday and start to recede later on Tuesday.
On Monday, the city closed Dallas City Park’s trails due to high water. The Rickreall Creek runs through the park. The city also send a notice on that it wastewater treatment facility had overflowed into Rickreall Creek.
“The Dallas area received over two inches of rain in the past 14 hours,” the city’s press release read. “This rainfall combined with snow melt in the nearby foothills and ground saturation have caused the city of Dallas Water Reclamation Facility to overflow into Rickreall Creek. The incident has been reported to DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality) and facility staff (members) are closely monitoring stream conditions. It is unknown when the overflow condition will cease at the facility as it will be dependent on continued rain conditions.”
Dallas Public Works opened a sandbag at the east entrance of Brandvold Drive off Levens Street in the basketball courts parking lots. The sand and the bags are free.
Rain remains in the forecast until Friday, with temperatures in the 40s and high 30s. The sun will make a reappearance in time for the weekend, according the National Weather Service forecast.
