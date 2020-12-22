Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Even a pandemic can’t stifle the creativity of the Dallas High School Theatre program.

Unable to put on live shows due to COVID-19 limitations, the program produced a film of “A Christmas Carol.”

The film, directed by Hannah Fawcett and produced by Dallas theater teacher Blair Cromwell, is available on Dallas High School Theatre’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXkp8Fp8foE.

Patrick Page, an actor and Tony Award winner, adapted the Charles Dickens classic novel for film. A Monmouth resident, Page also appeared in the DHS production as Jacob Marley.

At every step in the process, the pandemic influenced the project, from doing script read throughs via Zoom, to filming in short windows with small groups, to wearing masks while shooting.

Toby Hausler, a senior who plays Scrooge, said while “A Christmas Carol” was filmed in the Bollman Auditorium at the school, the experience was like no other he’s had on that stage.

“If you mess up or do something in a play you just have to keep moving forward, where with filming you can reshoot and edit things to get the best version of it,” Hausler said.

For the role of Scrooge, he said lacking an audience didn’t add to the degree of difficulty, but it could have if he had a different role.

“I think it really just depends on your personality,” he said. “I know for me, it depends on the type of character I’m playing, because if I’m playing a more comedic character, it’s easier for me to have an audience to feed off of.”

Scrooge is far too serious.

“It’s not as big of a problem for me because there isn’t as much to feed off of when you are playing that type of character,” Hausler said.

Working mostly remotely in the beginning of rehearsals did present challenges. Concepts that seemed like they would work after a Zoom brainstorming session didn’t meet expectations in reality once filming began. As with so much of life during the pandemic, they had to adapt quickly.

“We had to learn as we were filming what we could and couldn’t do because we thought, oh this would look cool, and we would get into the moment and find out, oh, that doesn’t work as well as we thought, so we have to try this other thing,” Hausler said.

Cromwell and Fawcett said they had to work within the framework of allowed activity as far as bringing students to the school to film.

“We began as a Zoom project but found the reliability of student WiFi to be a challenge,” the pair wrote in an email about the production. “As the guidelines from the state evolved, we were allowed to bring up to 10 students in. We took advantage of that time to do costume fittings and test some possible filming approaches. Then again, the guidelines changed and we were allowed to bring up to 20 students which allowed us to bring in all 19 of our students for short windows of time.”

They used the same guidelines that sports teams use, and consulted with DHS’ athletic trainer Jennifer Krug along the way. Students were asked daily about their health and maintained strict social distance while at the school. Masks were worn at all times, including during filming. Any prop or part of the stage used by multiple actors or crew members was frequently cleaned.

Cromwell, Hausler and Fawcett agreed that the students needed interaction, masked and socially distant as it was.

“When we were working on Zoom the students were willing and engaged, but it felt like something was missing. We didn’t laugh together as readily as we usually are able to,” Cromwell and Fawcett wrote. “Once we were together in the auditorium, relationships grew and the tone of the project changed. We could brainstorm and problem solve together.”

Hausler said it was a nice break from the isolation of distance learning.

“I definitely really enjoyed it because I really like social interactions,” Hausler said. “I’m a very extroverted person so it’s nice to have something where I could be together with other people who have the same interest as me, even if it is socially distanced. It was really nice to just have that connection as a group.”

Students would linger after filming was finished, just to talk a little longer.

“There would be many times we would arrive or leave the building and find them hanging out together (always 6 feet or more apart and wearing masks) in the parking lot. One time, two students even brought lawn chairs just to hang out before a shoot day together,” Cromwell and Fawcett said. “This feeling was palpable during the entire project: They just really missed each other and soaked up as much time together as they possibly could.”

In some ways it was a journey of rediscovering the power of connection, much like the one Scrooge embarks on during that fateful Christmas Eve.

“He’s a very dynamic character. I like the idea of someone who has gone through so much in his life that he’s kind of just shuts every one and everything out. I like his journey of starting to realize the good in life, which he goes back into the past and into the present and he starts to see the things that he’s kind of blinded himself to. I really like how that change comes about,” Hausler said. “Slowly, he starts to open up doors and realize things and starts to see through a new perspective in order to realize that maybe there is more to life than what he is living.”

“A Christmas Carol” was available on the YouTube channel on Friday. Hausler watched it for the first time then.

“It was definitely different because with a normal play, you don’t usually get to see the final product because you are doing it right in the moment,” Hausler said. “I thought, ‘Hey, that’s me and those are all the people I worked with.’ This is what came out of that.”