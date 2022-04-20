The American Legion, the nation’s largest veteran's organization, is inviting all members of Oregon to join them in sponsoring young men to attend The American Legion’s Boys State this summer at Western Oregon University.
“These young men are the future leaders of America,” said Don Weber, commander of Department of Oregon American Legion. “We are seeking boys with outstanding qualifications in character and leadership to attend one of the most respected and selective educational programs of government instruction ever designed for high school students.”
High school juniors are selected in early spring by local American Legion posts to attend the program, which will be held at WOU from June 12-18.
“It is a participatory program where each young man becomes a part of the operation of his local, county and state government,” said Weber.
In most cases, a sponsoring American Legion post, a local business or another community-based organization pays expenses associated with attending this program.
“I encourage the entire community – and in particular high school counselors, community leaders and business owners – to submit their recommendations for candidates to attend The American Legion Boys State program,” said Weber.
The training at The American Legion Boys State is objective and practical with city, county and state governments operated by the students elected to the various offices. Activities include legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, chorus, and recreational programs.
“The American Legion’s Boys State program is a unique way for young men to learn about the American system of government by taking part in a mock governmental system,” said Weber.
American Legion Boys State is currently conducted in 49 Departments of The American Legion. Hawaii does not conduct a program. As separate corporations, Boys States vary in content and method of procedure, but each and every Boys State adheres to the basic concept of the program - that of teaching government from the township to the state level.
The American Legion Auxiliary sponsors a similar program for young ladies called Girls State and is schedule for the time and place.
For more information on The American Legion’s Boys State program, contact the Department Headquarters, Adjutant Flynn Phillips (503) 685-5006.) For the contact information to your nearest post, go to https://orlegion.org/programs/boys-state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.