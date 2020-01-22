DALLAS — Mezcal Sports Bar, next door to Ixtapa in Dallas, opened on Aug. 30, 2019, just in time for football season to begin.
Just like a lot of football teams’ seasons, it’s been an up-and-down ride, but co-owners Jaime and Ofelia Rubio have an optimistic outlook.
“It’s taking time, but overall, we are doing OK.” Jaime said. “This weekend was busy. Last weekend was kind of slow, so you never know. When we have the Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks, we get really busy when those games are on.”
Jaime and Ofelia are part owners of Ixtapa and Mezcal, along with two other partners. They said concept of the sports bar grew out of requests of customers at the restaurant.
Ixtapa is a family-friendly establishment that doesn’t have a bar or lounge.
“A lot of people asked for it. They would ask if we had a bar, and we would say no,” Ofelia said. “We always listen when people suggest something.”
They opened Mezcal as strictly a bar, with no minors allowed at any time. Jaime said that doesn’t mean it’s a rowdy bar, but more of a place to relax.
“Customers, they leave the kids at home and say, ‘It’s our free time, without the kids.’ They come and relax for a little bit. It’s family-oriented, but not for kids,” Jaime said. “A lot couples come, and a lot of older folks who want to relax. They come here. It’s family for adults.”
Mezcal has a full menu that is a combination of Mexican food and “bar food,” such as burgers, steaks, chicken wings, and fish and chips.
Jaime said his favorite item on the menu is the rib eye steak, but the most popular among customers is the Mezcal burrito and Mezcal sampler appetizer.
The bar hosts Taco Tuesday and Ladies Night on Wednesday with margaritas on special. Ofelia said they are planning for a happy hour menu and a hamburger or steak night. Jaime said the burger menu gets rave reviews from customers.
“We’ve got really good hamburgers. Not good — really good,” he said with a smile. “That is what people say.”
The bar opens at noon most days, except for Sunday when it opens at 9 a.m. to allow people to settle in before the NFL games begin. The bar has five TVs to show games.
Oregon Lottery machines will be installed at a later date, and the patio is ready for warmer weather, Ofelia said.
They say they are appreciative of the support the community has shown the new establishment. Ofelia said they moved to Dallas about eight years ago, and they love it here.
“We have really nice customers,” Jaime said. “We have some that we knew for many years from Ixtapa, but we’re getting some new ones, and everybody is really nice.”
Game’s on
What: Mezcal Sports Bar
Where: 788 SW Birch St., Dallas
Hours: Monday and Tuesday — noon to 9 p.m.; Wednesday and Thursday — noon to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Contact: 503-420-4240
Of note: Mezcal has five TVs for games. The lunch menu is served from noon to 3 p.m. daily.
