MONMOUTH — How fitting it was that Luz Garcia was out on a long run when she got the news: She gets to race Nov. 20 in Saint Leo, Florida, representing Western Oregon in the NCAA Division II cross-country championships.

“I’m really excited,” she said.

Garcia, a junior from Los Angeles in her first year at WOU, didn’t learn her fate until Monday, Nov. 15, two days after she finished eighth in the D-II West Regional at Ash Creek Preserve.

Her regional showing wasn’t quite good enough to earn an automatic berth in the national championships. Her candidacy was then all in the hands of a committee that had to sift through all the other top non-automatic qualifiers from around the country.

“I was really stressed out,” Garcia said. “We thought the committee was going to announce who got in on Monday morning, but it wasn’t until Monday afternoon.”

By then, Garcia was out training. During her run, ‘”my phone started blowing up,” she said. Friends were calling. She called Western Oregon distance coach Zach Holloway, who gave her the very good news.

“We just started screaming into our phones,” Garcia said.

Garcia had barely made it – she was the last of five at-large invitations to nationals from the West Region. But WOU cross-country coach Octavious Gillespie-Bennett said he wasn’t surprised that she did.

“It would have been a shame if she didn’t get in,” he said.

The formula for picking the at-large selections “is very complicated,” Gillespie-Bennett said. It’s not just based on time but on strength of the competition and results from during the season, and that’s where Garcia and the other West Region runners stood out.

“Luz had a very good resume,” he said.

Garcia won her first two races this season and finished 11th among a deep field at the Lewis Crossover near Chicago, along with fifth in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships.

At the regional, she was four-tenths of a second behind the seventh-place runner and 2.8 seconds out of sixth place.

She finished that race a bit disappointed, because “I went in with the intent to win.

“It wasn’t my day, but my positioning was really good. I was pretty much with the front pack all the way, just doing the work.”

Her ability to grind out the eighth place paid off.

And her time, on a wet, muddy and chilly day in Monmouth, was 21 minutes, 44.5 seconds, 1.9 seconds faster than she had run on the same 6,000-meter course at the Mike Johnson Classic on Sept. 24.

Garcia made it through the season without injury, though in midseason she went through a “phase where I was feeling tired, I think just from training at a high intensity, so we had to back off for a bit.”

Nothing too out of the ordinary, and she continued to lead the Western Oregon women, who, like the men, finished 10th in the regional team standings.

“She was solid throughout the season, and she did well at the regional,” Gillespie-Bennett said. “She was right there at the end. She didn’t go out and try to do too much too early.”

Garcia was 13th in the 2019 West Regional at Ash Creek Preserve, so she moved up five spots, though her time two years ago was 21:08.8, which remains her personal best.

Over the past two years, “I have learned how to race in terms of just being competitive. Before, I was trying to hit a time,” she said.

Now her focus is on finishing high in the final cross-country race of the season.

Garcia also made nationals in 2019, when she was at Cal Poly Pomona, but she was injured and unable to place as high as she had hoped.

This time, her ambitious goal is a top-40 finish, which would earn All-America status.

“I think she’s capable of being an All-American,” Gillespie-Bennett said. “She has to put herself in position early. She can’t get buried at the start. She has to find a good place where she can see the front of the race, and then be there to the end.”

The course is hilly, with a big climb about 800 meters from the start. It’s on a golf course outside Tampa. Early indications are the high temperature on Nov. 20 could hit 80 degrees, quite a bit warmer than Monmouth was for the regional.

“I’m still getting acclimated to the Oregon climate,” Garcia said. “It could be humid in Florida, but being from SoCal, that won’t bother me.”