DALLAS — The Dallas Garden Club and Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs will dedicate a Blue Star Memorial honoring members of the military on Veterans Day.

The ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at the Dallas Post Office, 768 SW Church St., in the marker’s new home, the pollinator garden at the post office. This is the first Blue Star Memorial installed in Polk County.

“It’s a truly wonderful program and we are hoping to have a good turnout of veterans from the community come and be honored,” said Gaye Stewart, the club’s president. “We are hoping to have representatives from all branches of the service and men and women.”

The Blue Star Memorial Marker program was adopted by the National Garden Clubs in 1946 as “A tribute to the Nation’s Armed Forces who served in World War II.” In 1951, the mission was enlarged to include all men and women, who had served, were serving or would serve in the armed forces of the United States. The markers are inscribed with the following: “A tribute to the Armed Forces who have defended the United States of America.”

The Dallas marker will be placed so that it can be viewed as you drive up to the mail drop boxes or from the street.

“It is our small way of thanking all veterans, and especially those from Polk County, who have served, are serving, or will serve our country,” said the club’s event invitation. “Thank you for your service.”