The Dallas Garden Club meets at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 28 in the Youth Center at the Evangelical Bible Church, 1175 S.E. Howe Street (please enter on the west side of the building).
The guest speaker will be Dave Doolittle, founder and co-owner with his wife Annilese, of The Petal Heads Nursery in West Linn. Doolittle is an entertaining speaker with a wealth of plant knowledge that you will enjoy. He plans to bring a variety of plants, including hellebores (lenten roses), for his “Show and Tell” time.
Club membership is open to both men and women and visitors are always welcome. There is no charge for the evening, social distancing will be observed, and a free drawing will conclude the evening. For more information, call (503) 510-3293.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.