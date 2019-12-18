INDEPENDENCE — A Hiroshima gingko tree will be the centerpiece of a new section of the Inspiration Garden at Mt. Fir Park.
The tree was grown from seeds of the Hiroshima Legacy Trees, which survived the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.
“It’s really a celebration of the end of World War II,” said Darrell Ward.
Ward is a Polk County Master Gardener and is charged with caring for the tree and the section where it will be housed — the Peace Garden.
Plans for the Peace Garden are in the works, and the tree will be planted during a public ceremony on April 24.
“We’re trying to depict destruction and renewal,” Ward said. “We’ve got in our design at this point an artistic pile of rubble, like you might find after a massive destruction. Behind it, there’s going to be a very high (cedar) fence. It will be our attempt to show renewal, as well as all the plants.”
There also will be a couple of memorial benches, he said, for people who lost their lives in the war.
Hideko Tamura-Snider was 10 years old when her mother was killed in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Forestry. Tamura-Snider founded One Sunny Day Initiatives in 2007 with the goal of “educating the public about the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons, and to plant seeds of peace, hope and reconciliation among people of the world.”
She secured seeds from trees that survived the bomb, and in 2017 gave them to an Oregon Community Trees board member to germinate, according to the ODF release.
“ODF arranged for the trees to be cared for by Corvallis Parks and Recreation staff,” according to the release.
In October, Ward applied to receive one of the trees and was selected as one of 36 recipients in the state.
“In the northern portion of the garden will be where we’ll put this peace garden,” Ward said. While the gingko tree will be the main feature, there also will be a large flagpole, a peace arch, and the Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club will install a peace pole.
Ward said he hopes veterans and other groups will use the flagpole for patriotic ceremonies. He reached out to Rep. Paul Evans (D-Monmouth) to be part of the process.
“I believe the garden is an amazing concept: it’s something that can — and will — bring the community closer together,” Evans said. “It demonstrates how people have agency to transform our neighborhood, and perhaps our world. It also demonstrates the value of patience: it takes a long, long time for the vision of a garden to become reality.”
Ward said the master gardeners are now in the process of gathering financial support.
“I think we’ll probably require somewhere around $10,000 to get the whole piece,” Ward said. “We’ve got about half of that. Largely the city of Independence is coming up with about $3,000. The Master Gardeners are coming up with about $2,000 and then there’s the rest of it.”
For more information, contact Ward at warddarrell961@gmail.com or 503-856-6210.
