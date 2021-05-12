Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — The ground contamination from a gas leak was so extensive beneath the 76 Gas Station at Highway 99 and Main Street in Monmouth, the entire site was written off as a total loss.

Last week Contractors with Northwest Dealerco Holdings LLC demolished the gas station and convenience store building. Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) spokesperson Dylan Darling said the site’s three tanks will be removed by the end of the week with plans to excavate thousands of yards of contaminated soil.

Originally investigating the report of gasoline odors in nearby buildings on April 2, DEQ investigators discovered a failure in the piping of an underground tank at the 76 Gas Station had caused a discharge of about 2,500 gallons of its 12,000-gallon capacity of gasoline into nearby groundwater, including the city’s sewer system. However, Darling said the DEQ revised their estimate of the amount leaked to 14,000 gallons when they discovered the leak occurred before and after the tank was refilled.

“There is a lot of contamination beneath the station building and gas pump canopies,” Darling said. “The contaminated soil has a very high concentration of gasoline, which can produce vapors that make occupying a building above it unsafe.”

Darling explained that the DEQ, the city of Monmouth and the property owner, Northwest Dealerco Holdings LLC out of California, considered a variety of options for addressing this safety issue, including methods for treating the gas contamination by extracting gas vapors.

“However, excavation is nearly always the most effective remedy for cleaning up contaminated soil. DEQ, the city of Monmouth and the property owner agreed that removing the station to get at contaminated soil was the best option,” Darling added.

The 76 Station had three tanks — two 12,000-gallon gas tanks and one 550-gallon waste oil tank. Darling said all three tanks should be removed by the end of this week

The next step will be excavating the contaminated soil. Darling couldn’t say definitively how much soil would have to go, but he placed the estimate likely at thousands of cubic yards. He added the DEQ plans to dispose of the contaminated soil at the Coffin Butte Landfill near Corvallis.

Monmouth City Manager Marty Wine said gasoline from the leak was identified in the city’s sewer system and when it was detected it was mitigated and monitoring continues.

“Our staff and DEQ have worked together to identify and keep it out of our local sewer system,” Wine said.

Darling said air sampling shows that gasoline vapors are no longer present in the nearby businesses that were affected immediately after the gasoline release. Air monitoring will continue, and property owners will be kept apprised of results, Darling said.

He added the DEQ created a blog page to update the community on the spill. The blog remains active at http://ordeq.org/monmouth and any further updates will be added, Darling said.

“DEQ’s mission is to be a leader in restoring, maintaining and enhancing the quality of Oregon’s air, land and water,” Darling explained. “The goal of the cleanup in Monmouth is to restore land while also protecting air, water and public health.”