INDEPENDENCE — There was a time when automobiles were a lot simpler, especially for youth who took pride in being able to perform basic upkeep without the expense of taking their cars to a repair shop.

The Gate Youth Association in Independence is looking to offer students a path back to those times with its automotive club. Students like Dylan Chanell, a ninth grader at Central High School, who didn’t know anything about cars before he joined.

“I’ve learned a lot — spark plugs, changing a tire, filling the radiator, changing oil,” Channell said, adding he’s not sure yet what kind of car he’ll get of his own. “Something to get me from point A to point B.”

Executive Director Bob Bobeda said stoking their enthusiasm was the point of their various programs started over the summer. The Gate received a grant from the Oregon Community Foundation that paid for 22 classes, including the auto club.

“We’re super thankful for the grant,” Bobeda said. “It allowed us to hire summer staff and find volunteers from the community. Our hope was the club be successful and be a great way for us to connect teens with safe, caring adults in the community, which is one of our goals at Gate.”

With full classes for beginners and advanced motorheads, the center decided to continue the auto club into the fall along with the 3D printing and cooking clubs.

Helping Bobeda draw up the program was David Mohr, a volunteer at The Gate, along with his wife Rhandi. A disabled veteran, Mohr said he felt called to work with youth, starting with a Friday night ministry. He felt naturally drawn to the auto club to lend his expertise as part of that calling.

“Anywhere you go nowadays to work on a car it’s over $100 an hour just in labor alone. Plus, markup on parts. A lot of people are hurting financially these days and can’t afford that. That’s how this Holy thing even started. I’m a disabled veteran,” Mohr said, getting choked up emotionally. “The Lord saved me from a terrible life after the military. Just a lot of things that happened. He’s called me to work with youth.”

So far, he’s taught them about oil changes, brakes, rotors, spark plugs, wires, and removing an alternator. Thanks to a car donated to the club, they were even able to learn about computer diagnostics.

“They learned how to hook up to a computer, run a full diagnostic, learn what goes on when engine light goes on, how to diagnose problem from the code, what this issue is and then how to repair that issue,” Mohr said.

Over the summer, one of the vehicles club members were able to work on was Megan Winegar’s. The 11th grade home-schooler drives around her dad’s old Ford Explorer.

“Runs like a champ,” Winegar said.

She added she joined the club because she always wanted to get to know cars better.

“I’ve always been interested in them instead of Barbie dolls and stuff. I had Hot Wheels,” she said.

Her family even donated the club’s next car to restore – a 2001 Chevy Impala with about 156,000 miles on it. Bobeda said The Gate is grateful to the Winegars for the donation.

“It runs already, which is great,” he said. “They’ll thoroughly change out any systems that need it and be for sale within the month. And that will give us some money to be able to pay for parts for other vehicles, to go back into the program.”

Mohr added the extra funds will be helpful, as right now they use all his own tools and equipment.

“I’m happy to do it. But it would be nice to have a set here to be able to have kids use those tools and get used to them. Maybe even a couple sets would be nice, because you’ve got two groups working on both sides of the car,” he said.

So, whether a student has their own car yet or not, Mohr said The Gate’s auto club is a great place for anyone interested in learning more about anything automotive.

“We wanted to teach these students to be able to work on their own vehicle, to save money, also be able to use as a way to help their families. Maybe even some would want to develop it into a career, or be the building blocks to move forward,” Mohr said. “We’d love to have you. Most important, we love the Lord, and we’re a safe place to be around and would love anybody to join.”