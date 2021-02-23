Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — A Monmouth man is being held at Polk County Jail on no bail on murder charges following his arrest on Feb. 16 in connection to a double homicide.

William Gembala, 50, of Monmouth, was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and unlawful use of a weapon, according to Monmouth police.

Gembala attended an arraignment on Feb. 17, and Polk County Circuit Court Judge Diane Morse ordered him held on no bail on the murder charges and $165,000 bail on the remaining charges.

He is due in court again Wednesday (Feb. 24) for a preliminary hearing.

The victims are Joseph Delgado Jr., 58, of Monmouth and Michael Bennett, 64, of Monmouth. Gembala and the victims knew each other, police said.

Officers initially responded on Feb. 16 at 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple people yelling in the area of the 300 block of Warren Street South and arrived to find two individuals that had received critical injuries consistent with an edged weapon. The victims died on the scene.