Tractor Supply Company invites customers to celebrate the Halloween season with a pet photo event at its Monmouth store. On Oct. 8 from 3-6 p.m., customers can bring in their four-legged family members, with or without costumes, to have their photos taken by Taylor Pipkin Photography. The first 25 participants will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.
The store is located at 1553 Monmouth Independence Highway. For more information, please contact the Monmouth Tractor Supply at 503-751-1740.
