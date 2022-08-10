Itemizer-Observer
Transportation, infrastructure, tree protection, climate change, and housing are the Salem issues on which Councilor Virginia Stapleton has been focusing.
Stapleton, who has been on the Salem City Council about two years, represents Ward 1, mostly in Marion County but including a fair-sized part of West Salem.
She grew up in West Salem and still has family there. Asked in an Aug. 2 interview for her position on a third bridge for Salem, she said that the people are most concerned about having one West Salemites but that it also would be important to the area north of downtown.
“It’s good to look at different ways a third bridge would impact people,” she said.
Stapleton added that she is aligned with Rep. Paul Evans, D-20th District, a former mayor of Monmouth, on his advocacy of a bridge district. She added that she would like to have bridges near the north and south ends of Salem.
On other issues, she said, “I think one of the challenges is the growth of the city. How we respond to climate change and housing issues is going to be huge.”
She does not think growth itself should be a problem but notes that it is a matter not only of people moving in but also one of people now here who are reaching voting age.
Asked whether she thinks the council is moving in the right direction, Stapleton said yes, even in the face of COVID.
“Our 30-year plan is quite amazing,” she added.
Calling homelessness one of Salem’s big problems, Stapleton noted progress in this area by the reduced presence of tent cities. Noting that six years ago the city was spending nothing on homelessness, she said Councilor and Mayor-elect Chris Hoy has led the way on reducing it.
“The work of the Salem Housing Authority has been amazing,” she added.
Stapleton said an update of the Transportation Master Plan, which would take two to three years, would be the next step after the Our Salem Plan.
She added that she has asked staff to look at revision of stop signs. She said that they are all on the east and west sides of streets but not on the north and south sides, and that the Traffic Commission is looking at the problem.
She also said she has asked staff to look at bicycle lanes and crosswalks.
A recent graduate of Chemeketa Community College, Stapleton has two children at home and homeschools one of them.
