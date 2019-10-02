INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Ghost Walk will start at the same location it has for years, near the fountain at Riverview Park, but where you go from there is up to you.

“This year the Ghost Walk will be a choose-your-own-adventure format,” said Marilyn Morton, who started the Ghost Walk 17 years ago.

Storytellers will be at about 20 locations in downtown Independence.

“I am very, very thankful for all the volunteers who have stepped forward to help,” Morton said. “Wonderful people all.”

Attendance at the event has grown since the first one 17 years ago, which had 300 people. Recent years have had more than 1,000.

“It’s been growing, which is great, but that just means that there are bigger crowds of people,” said Kate Schwarlzer, of the Independence Downtown Association. “Before, you would go on Tour A or Tour B, and this time you’re going to be given a map and you can choose which locations you want to go to.”

Hosts at each location will tell a story every 10 minutes, she said.

“We’re hoping this allows it to spread out. Like a shotgun start in a golf tournament, you can start at any location,” Schwarzler said.

There are three or four locations that will take longer, Schwarlzer said, such as Umpqua Bank, the Masonic Lodge and Maxine’s Ballroom.

“I hear there are new stories,” Morton said. “Young Realty has some, and we have some new historic info by Brew. Some of our story tellers may bring tales of their own experiences too. It is getting so that there are more stories than I am able to record.”

Other elements added this year are crossing guards and a complementary exhibit at Independence Heritage Museum.

“A few years ago, as a volunteer, I participated when a paranormal investigative group that came to the museum,” said Amy Christensen. “It was my job to be here to help and lock up when they were done. I ended up really enjoying being with them.”

Christensen is now on staff at the museum as an assistant.

“This year, in my new role on the staff, I thought it would be fun to add to the Ghost Walk excitement with some more information here,” she said. “It evolved as I into a 1940’s detective noir themed exhibit, based on the character ‘Investigator M. Morton.’”

The character is named in honor of Morton, because she started the Ghost Walk.

“It’s meant to be a fun temporary pop-up exhibit that we can use again and add to,” Christensen said. “Visitors will feel like they are peeking inside Investigator Morton’s office and looking at her case files, which will have local paranormal stories and transcripts from a past investigation done here in the museum.”

While working on the exhibit, Christensen contacted the investigators she met in 2017.

They asked to come back, she said.

Christensen and museum manger Carly Annable agreed, and asked if they would do a lecture and share their findings.

“They were willing and excited to do that,” Christensen said. “The name of their group is P.A.S.T is Present. They are based out of Tacoma.”

That event is at 1 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the museum.

Independence Ghost Walk events

The Independence Ghost Walk is from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Meet at Riverview Park for a map of participating locations. The paranormal exhibit will be on display at the Independence Heritage Museum through the month of October. The museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday and is located at 112 S. Third St.

There is a Ghost Walk after party at the Elks Lodge, 289 S. Main St., from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

The party will feature music by DJ Sticky Soundwavves — fusing DJing and production on stage. Rooted in hip-hop, electronic, metal, Latin, downtempo and world music. This is a 21 and older event. Tickets are $20 at the door, $5 less online. Free admission for Elks members.