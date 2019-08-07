Giddy-up, cowboy

The Rough Stock Rodeo is back for another giddy-up at this year’s Polk County Fair.

Slated for Thursday at 7 p.m., the rodeo will feature bareback riding, saddle bronco riding, bull riding, barrel racing and mutton busting.

The rodeo, which has been a fixture at the fair since 2015, has proven to be one of the most popular draws.

There’s a reason for that.

“People go to NASCAR, not to watch the race, but to see the wreck — and we have one every 8 seconds,” said organizer Wayne White. “It will be a lot of fun, I promise.”

Get there early to get a good seat.

“Champions from all over the Northwest will be on hand to compete,” said White, including cowboys and cowgirls from Gold Buckle Rodeo Company, based out of Roosevelt, Wash.

While the action is ramped up to 11, the mutton busting provides a thrill for the young ones — and a good laugh for the adults.

“The only legalized form of child abuse,” organizer Wayne White said with a laugh. “It’s a big deal. Grandpas, grandmas, aunts and uncles, everyone comes out to watch the youngsters ride sheep.”

There’s a surprise at the end of the mutton-busting show, so make sure to stick around for that after.

The rodeo is free with cost of admission to the fair.