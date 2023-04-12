Ken Stubenrauch’s love for all things rocks began long ago.
“As a kid, I’d pick up agates in a creek. That was more than 50 years ago,” he said, “and I’ve been into gemstones ever since.”
He’s also into gemstone shows.
Stubenrauch is a member of the Willamette Agate & Mineral Society (WAMS). The club shares its passion with others when WAMS hosts its 66th Annual River of Gems Show at Polk County Fairgrounds this Friday through Sunday.
“There’ll be a little of everything, but it will all entail rocks somehow,” said Stubenrauch, the show’s chairperson, and Monmouth resident.
Attractions include more than 25 vendors, displays, speakers, auctions and a treasure hunt for children. One special display features rocks under black light to expose veins of different colors.
Oregon, courtesy of its volcanic legacy, is famed for its sunstones, opals, agates, jaspers and other gemstones. Examples of each will be on display.
“This is one of the best, if not the best show, in the state of Oregon,” said Stubenrauch.
Don Esch shares a backstory with Stubenrauch. He credits his youthful introduction with nurturing his own interest in gemstones.
He’s been into the hobby “ever since my mother drove me to a Newport beach to collect agates when I was a child.”
This passion would eventually result in Esch owning his own business, Sagebrush Prospectors. He also operates two mines in Central Oregon.
Esch has been with WAMS for 35 years and is the club’s runner-up for most senior member honors.
“I’m slowing down. Hauling rocks gets to be a chore after a while,” Esch said. “Now, I guess I’m an elder statesman. I sit in the back room and enjoy talking with other people.”
Esch sells polished petrified wood, rough and polished rocks, thunder eggs, jewelry, figurines from onyx, and rarer specimens, such as Brazilian agate crystal.
He said he can usually identify which camp, rock hound or general public, a person is by how they look over his inventory.
“Rock hounds generally don’t focus on specific items,” Esch said. “But the general public, they like to know what the rocks are. They’re attracted to the ones they think are pretty. They buy what’s beautiful to them.”
The show returned last year after a break due to the pandemic. Response was enthusiastic.
“We set a new attendance record with 2,800 paying customers,” said Stubenrauch, “and this number doesn’t even include those 16 and under who got in free.”
There was one notable absence. Covid restrictions ended the days, at least for now, when children arrived by the busloads, Esch said.
Pre-Covid, “… the show was a field trip destination for many children. It wasn’t unusual to have 1,600 kids come on Friday. We’d see some of the kids more than once. They’d go home and tell their parents what a good time they had, and we’d see them with their parents the next day,” he added.
“Jaspers of the Northwest” is this year’s theme.
Admission is $5 per person. Free to those 18-and-under. Parking is also free.
A lineup of guest speakers is set for Saturday: 10 a.m., Dave Ellingson; noon, Laura Joke; 2 p.m., Stephen Petkovsek.
Tickets are sold only at the door. They are not available online.
The treasure hunt is at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
An oral auction, with items donated by the vendors, is 2 p.m., Sunday. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship fund.
Silent auctions are held all three days.
