Glow Run

Contenders of all ages are eager to start the 5K race that will take them through various Dallas roads and trails.

 Photo by Derrek Bratton

Itemizer-Observer

Saturday night in Dallas was lit up not only by the full moon but by 609 participants of all ages for the sixth annual Glow Run. This event occurred after dark as runners lined up near the Academy Building dressed in orange shirts, costumes, and glow sticks. The 5K race, about 3.1 miles, led through various Dallas streets and trails starting and ending at Academy Street.

