Saturday night in Dallas was lit up not only by the full moon but by 609 participants of all ages for the sixth annual Glow Run. This event occurred after dark as runners lined up near the Academy Building dressed in orange shirts, costumes, and glow sticks. The 5K race, about 3.1 miles, led through various Dallas streets and trails starting and ending at Academy Street.
The event included a photo contest and a kid’s dash that started at 6:30 p.m. for young runners before the 5K main event. Other runners brought their dogs and dressed them in various costumes, such as hotdogs or dinosaurs. While that was going on, there was a photo contest and a live DJ.
Setting the stage, with the sun setting, the announcer prompted the runners to meet at the starting line, creating a sea of orange from the participants’ shirts. Their eagerness palpable to get going right at stroke of 7 p.m.
“Ready, Set, go,” the enthusiastic announcer intoned.
Meanwhile, a firetruck, staged just past the finish line, sprayed foam on the ground to entice children who were not running to dash through an alternative route. Soaked head to foot, they cared little that the foam was actually intended for the runners who completed the 3.1-mile journey.
It was dark except for the light from the full moon starting to rise over Dallas and the blue and red lights from the firetruck.
It wasn’t long after the race started that a headlamp could be seen coming down the sidewalk of Main Street, heading fast toward the academy building. It seemed like it was out of nowhere. A racer named Gabino (who unfortunately spoke no English), from Salem, finished in first place. Then shortly after, other contenders started to follow, including Avery Wickham, a cross-country runner from Sherwood who said he is always running and did a short warmup run before the 5K race.
“Before the race, I warmed up with a mile run,” Wickham said.
Wickham’s girlfriend Avery Ochs, who came in 26th place, said she was there with some friends attending Dallas High School.
“I have some friends here that I am running with,” Ochs said.
The Dallas Glow Run is a not-for-profit race benefitting Dallas Christmas Cheer, a program supplying family aid, especially during winter holidays.
The total amount raised for the Dallas Christmas Cheer was not available by the I-O’s deadline.
