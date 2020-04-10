SALEM - Governor Kate Brown issued the following statement today on calls for the early release of adults in custody in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My top priority is keeping Oregonians safe and healthy - regardless of where they are living - as we focus on stopping the spread of COVID-19," Brown said in a press release.
"Each state agency is impacted in different ways by COVID-19, and faces unique challenges as they work to maintain their primary functions and services. I have directed agency heads to provide me with detailed information on how this virus is impacting their work, so we can make the best decisions about how to operate in the current environment," Brown said. "I asked the director of Department of Corrections to provide me with data on adults in custody who are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, as well as for detailed information on a number of steps we could potentially take to further slow the spread of this disease while continuing to keep the public safe."
"I look forward to reviewing the information the DOC provides, and I will continue to assess new information in order to make the best, data-informed decisions as the COVID-19 situation evolves. I believe this is the responsible thing to do," she said. "However, it would be irresponsible to compromise public safety for indeterminate benefits to public health. Whether an adult in custody should be released before the end of their sentence is not a decision that must be weighed based on the individual merits of their situation. I want to be clear: At this time, I have no specific plans to abandon that case-by-case approach."
The IO will continue to update this story as the situation evolves.
