MONMOUTH — Few details have been made public about a meeting that apparently took place last week with Monmouth city staff and residents about the issue of peafowl being harmed and killed.
After receiving a letter to the editor from Kathy Farnworth about the issue, the Itemizer reached out to interim city manager Chad Olsen.
“A private meeting was scheduled with me and a couple of neighbors for tomorrow to discuss the issue,” Olsen said in a May 28 email. “I’ll let you know if there is anything to report.”
On Monday, Monmouth Mayor Cec Koontz, who was cc’d in an email asking for an update responded:
“Beginning a few weeks ago, (Chad) was contacted by a nonprofit mediator (Ken Braun from VORP) and one of the neighbors to have a sit down meeting. We did this Friday including Chief Tallan and myself (primarily as observers) and one neighbor concerned about the peacocks as a nuisance and two others from the neighborhood that were advocating for the peacocks and their welfare.
Because of the confidential nature of the meeting, as part of the VORP process, all parties agree to maintain confidentiality of the discussion.
The meeting itself was very productive with eye opening understanding on both sides. I honestly believe the takeaway is a resolution to the issue.”
Monmouth Police Lt. Isaiah Haines confirmed that there was a report on May 20 about a dead peacock.
“The last update to this report indicated the peacock may have died by getting caught in a fence or bushes,” Haines said. “It was originally discovered by a landscaper doing work at one of the properties and they disposed of the bird in a trash receptacle. The homeowner later found the bird in the trash receptacle and did not know how it got there.”
Haines said there have not been any reports of other injured or harmed animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.