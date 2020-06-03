DALLAS — The city of Dallas has canceled all summer events for 2020, joining a growing list of events local and statewide that won’t have a 2020 edition.
“Due to continued uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Dallas has made the difficult decision to postpone Red White BOOM!, Krazy Dayz and the summer concert series until 2021,” a city press release said. “Staff will continue to work to schedule a fireworks display in the late summer or early fall.”
The release said the decision was based on Gov. Kate Brown’s order, and that expected crowds for those events would exceed crowd size limitations that are expected to be in place.
The canceled city events are added to the previously canceled community awards banquets, July Fourth festivities in Monmouth and Independence, summer concerts, the Polk County Fair, and many other events and fundraisers that happen annually.
Polk County began Phase 1 of reopening on May 22, which allows limited reopening of restaurants and bars, personal services, gyms and malls. Gatherings of up to 25 are allowed. Phase 1 will last at least three weeks, with the state continuing to monitor the county’s COVID-19 statistics to make sure the county can move into Phase 2. At this time, large gatherings, including community festivals are canceled at least though September.
“Restarting events of this size will require a reliable treatment or prevention, like a vaccine, which is many months off,” read Brown’s guidance for reopening the state.
Thursday’s announcement didn’t mention events later in the year, such as the Glow Run in October and Miracle on Main Street in December. Peirce said the city hopes to host those as planned.
“We appreciate your patience during these uncertain times,” the release said. “We are as eager as you to return to some semblance of normalcy and look forward to continuing to provide community activities as soon as it is safe to do so.”
As of Tuesday, the state has 4,335 cases of COVID-19 and 157 people have died of the disease.
Oregon Health Authority reported 33 new cases in the following counties: Benton (1), Hood River (4), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Marion (8), Multnomah (10), Umatilla (1), Wasco (2), Washington (4).
The agency reported three new deaths on Tuesday: a 36-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 31 and died the same day at Adventist Hospital; a 66-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 1 and died on May 22 at her residence and an 81-year-old woman in Washington County, who tested positive on April 6 and died on May 26 at her residence.
All had underlying medical conditions.
