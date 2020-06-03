DALLAS — The idea began with members of the Dallas Wingdingers radio-controlled aircraft club talking about what new planes they would buy with their federal stimulus checks.
It was mostly a joke, but it sparked a serious conversation about people struggling to make ends meet because the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We came to the conclusion that we really didn’t need another model airplane,” said Don Thomson, the club’s treasurer.
Instead, they decided to help out neighbors in need by collecting money for Marion Polk Food Share. 0n Thursday, at a presentation at the club’s airfield off Miller Avenue behind Valley Christian Church in Dallas, the club gave the organization a check for $5,500.
“Our members recognized that many people in the Dallas Community are facing very difficult times,” said Michael Beach, president of the club. “With the downturn of the economy during this virus, many are finding it difficult to feed their families. With this challenge, we saw an opportunity.”
The Wingdingers like to stay active in the community, inviting community members to watch their flying events, and giving elementary students a chance to fly. Thomson said the donation is a way to stay connected when the club can’t hold its normal events. The club chose the Marion Polk Food Share because members believed the donation would directly benefit the Polk Count community, Beach said.
“Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more of our neighbors need food assistance,” said Josh Gwin, the MPFS’s community partnerships coordinator. “Every donation means that more healthy food will be distributed to people who need it.”
Gwin said the impact of COVID-19 on the need for food assistance was immediate, with the organization seeing an increase in need in April. MPFS has had to cancel food drives and other events that help collect food out of concern for public health. Financial donations are critical during the pandemic, and the best way to help the organization do its job now, said MPFS president Rick Gaupo.
“We are very thankful for groups like this that are willing to be so generous and so caring to their neighbors,” Gwin said.
