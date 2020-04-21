MONMOUTH — Two finalists for the Monmouth city manager position have been named: Gary Marks and Kenna West.
The Monmouth City Council will conduct in-town interviews with them next Tuesday, April 28, according to a news release from the city.
Gary Marks has 28 years of city administration experience. He is currently the Interim Public Works Director for the City of Dallas.
From 2014 to 2019, he was the Lebanon city manager. He has also been city administrator for Ketchum, Idaho, city manager for Whitefish, Montana, and city administrator for North Bend. Marks was the city manager for Heppner from 1991 to 1998.
Marks also was a city councilor for Tualatin from 1989-1991. He has a bachelor’s degree in human resources management from George Fox College.
Kenna West has been the city manager for Willamina since 2017.
Prior to that, she was administrative services manager for the Marion County Board of Commissioners office, and she was assistant to Salem Mayor Anna Peterson from 2015-2016.
West also has been an appellate review specialist for the state of Oregon, and has several years of experience as an attorney for private law firms in Oregon.
She has a Juris Doctor degree from Northwestern School of Law from Lewis & Clark College, and a bachelor’s degree in human resources management from George Fox University.
Due to the COVID-19 physical distancing directives, in lieu of a traditional community “meet and greet” event, the city will conduct a live stream question and answer forum hosted by Western Oregon University teleconferencing services at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 27. During the online community forum, each candidate will have the opportunity to respond to questions submitted by community members in advance of the meeting. The video will be posted to the city website and the city’s Facebook page after the event.
Questions from the public are encouraged and may be forwarded to Chad Olsen, Interim City Manager at colsen@ci.monmouth.or.us by noon Monday, April 27.
