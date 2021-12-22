INDEPENDENCE — It started at the Starduster Café, the cozy diner on Airport Road where planes can be seen taking off and landing on the adjacent airfield. What was flying around one morning this past week at a corner table was a conversation about grammar violations.
That’s right. It was a discussion of an infraction involving the alleged misplacement of a hyphen, the little dash known for connecting words. The proof was right there on the roadway nearby, on two bright green adopt-a-street signs. The signs had the same wording but a different number of hyphens.
Over cups of hot coffee and steaming tea, the question arose: Who first spotted this “hyphen mismatch” on the two signs? No one knew for sure, but word was out that one of the two identical signs was missing a hyphen.
At a time of continuing pandemic and monetary inflation, it might seem like errors in grammar on signs around the city are a comparatively small issue. However, this is Independence, a place where civic regard is so strong that even the rain is a source of pride, inspiring a poem about the loveliness of endless winter drizzle here in the mid-Willamette Valley by a Polk County nature writer as well as a recent city-sponsored art contest by elementary school students, who competed recently to illustrate the importance of stormwater drainage.
One local pilot explained that punctuation indeed is a vital matter.
“Let’s eat grandma” is very different from “let’s eat, grandma,” he said.
One comma “can make all the difference,” he stressed, though he declined to be identified for weighing in on whether a tiny hyphen could be considered significant on a sign.
So, it seemed appropriate to determine if other such grammar lapses on signage could be found on city streets, in a town where some people seem to take grammar usage seriously.
There are several examples, from Main Street to Monmouth Street. In fact, the list of these transgressions can be seen by any grammar advocate who has the time to drive randomly around during a busy holiday season just to look at whatever signs are in sight.
Incomplete sentences are frequent
For years, the stately fire station of Polk County Fire District No. 1 has had a sign with hand-posted movable letters. This often results in messages with only a few words and, in windy weather, some letters seem prone to blowing off. News of pancake feeds and other events also get soiled in downpours.
This prompted the fire district to seek approval for a better, more modern and stable sign, which is anxiously awaited by personnel there, according to Fire Chief Ben Stange. However, the current hitches in the supply chain have meant delays in its assembly.
“The good news is the parts they’ve been waiting on are in the US,” he said. “The bad news is at last check, they were in a shipping container in Long Beach. So, unfortunately, we’re still looking at a couple months.”
Spelling errors
When wreaths went up for sale in Independence — advertised with pointing arrows on hand-written signs — no one seemed to have trouble reading them, despite the fact that the name for the circular door decorations had been written incorrectly on one along Monmouth Street.
“Well, you can tell what they mean,” said one of those who passed by.
However, the homeowner of the house where the sign was placed didn’t seem to see it the same way.
“The sign in my yard drives me nuts,” she stated, noting that she has removed it but it gets put back.
Miscommunication is a challenge
In Pioneer Park, a sign that labels a dog-waste station could be mistaken for a disposal unit for canine marijuana. Called “DogiPot,” it has been a head-scratcher for certain dog walkers.
Actually, that’s the name of a well-known brand of industrial dog supplies, including “earth-ready” bags for collecting defecation. However, the lettering, and lack of explanation, is apparently seen as amusing by a few who use the park. The company has a website that helpfully describes all of its products, which are related solely to canine clean-up.
Out-of-date announcements linger
A sign in a parking space at Central High School, which seems to be celebrating a return to in-person school, hopefully proclaims graduation in 2020 — but the date is no mistake. The painted sign on the pavement actually is a leftover from a pre-COVID fundraiser in which seniors bought designated parking spaces, according to Emily Mentzer, communication coordinator for Central School District. “It wasn’t done last year because students were, for the most part, not on campus,” she reported.
And it wasn’t done this year because fall has been so busy getting back into school, she added.
Did the senior graduate? That couldn’t be verified but there’s a good chance of it. More than 80% got their diploma that year.
Unknown acronyms
On Main Street, the Elks Club weekend dinner — with a posted marquis sign that announced a “YUM” bowl this past week — turned out to be referencing an actual name, rather than initials for a special dinnertime fare.
The bowl is not called “yummy” because, although it is, it actually imitates a dish made by the Café Yumm.
“We did our own version,” explained Beverly Bunch, a volunteer and Elks Club member, when asked why there was no additional “m” at the end.
The Elks YUM bowl creation has beans, rice, cilantro, tomato, black olives and other ingredients, she said. It also includes the kind of sauce used by the Café Yumm, “which you can buy,” she advised.
Down the block from where the YUM bowls were being prepared on Friday, Paul Sieber, who had a large dental practice for many years, pondered the importance of grammar when asked about it as he was finishing lunch at the Ovenbird Bakery.
“Grammar tells you a lot about the person who is speaking,” he said.
Many of his patients revealed their background in the way they talked, he recalled.
“I don’t mean this in a way that is for the better, or for the worse,” he said.
Some ways of communicating give clues as to underlying heritage, he pointed out. He cited what is sometimes referred to as “Pennsylvania Dutch,” which he called a charming but sometimes different way of speaking.
“Throw the cow over the fence some hay,” is one such common example, he said.
One of the participants in the conversation that kicked off the topic at the Starduster Café, Amy Jackson, also was asked how important she thought grammar skills can be.
After all, when a sign selling Christmas wreaths is misspelled, people who see the sign still know what is being sold. When someone utters a sentence with the wrong verb tense, it isn’t likely to be misunderstood. True, she agreed.
“But if you use good grammar, there are times when, maybe, it might help you,” Jackson said, noting that correct use of grammar may be evident, even impressive, in situations ranging from a pre-employment interview to on-the-job interactions.
Language is “communication and communication is so important,” she observed.
Jackson has a reputation for good communication — for using impeccable grammar among friends in her north Independence neighborhood. However, she’s also known for not imposing her grammar standards on others. But right there in her kitchen, and sometimes even on her tabletop, is a large ceramic cup with the words “I’m silently correcting your grammar.”
