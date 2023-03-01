Choirs

The combined choirs of Western Oregon University and Chemeketa Community College will perform the Grammy-nominated “Considering Matthew Shepard” oratorio as part of the series of campus artistic events dedicated to Shepard’s legacy in the 25th anniversary of his murder.

 Photos courtesy of WOU Music Department

Itemizer-Observer

