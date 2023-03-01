Itemizer-Observer
The combined choirs of Western Oregon University and Chemeketa Community College will perform the Grammy-nominated “Considering Matthew Shepard” oratorio as part of a series of artistic events at WOU to honor Shepard’s legacy.
Shepard was a gay University of Wyoming student whose murder in 1998 and the subsequent national discourse eventually led to the passing of robust anti-hate crime legislation, the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act of 2009.
“Considering” was written by acclaimed composer Craig Hella Johnson, and the initial recording of the oratorio by his ensemble Conspirare was nominated for a Grammy in 2017. Conspirare’s website says the three-part fusion oratorio “speaks with a fresh and bold voice, incorporating a variety of musical styles seamlessly woven into a unified whole. Johnson sets a wide range of poetic and soulful texts by poets including Hildegard of Bingen, Lesléa Newman, Michael Dennis Browne, and Rumi. Passages from Matt’s personal journal, interviews and writings from his parents Judy and Dennis Shepard, newspaper reports and additional texts by Johnson and Browne are poignantly appointed throughout the work.”
The series takes place on the 25th anniversary of the tragedy. Dr. James Reddan, WOU music department chair and choir director, shared some background information on why and how the legacy series was planned, a process that began over two years ago.
“. . because the 25th anniversary was coming up, but also as a way to build collaboration amongst the creative arts departments. . . to bring a story to our community that needs to be told and that I think we can all learn from,” Reddan said. “It’s telling Matthew’s story and what happened to him. But it’s even bigger than that, it’s the legacy that he left behind that we continue to learn from by entering into the discussion, by thinking about how we treat each other as human beings, regardless of whether we get along or not.”
Theatre department chair Dr. Michael Phillips, stage director the oratorio, is also directing the Theatre Department’s performances of “The Laramie Project.” It was written by Moisés Kaufman and members of the Tectonic Theater Project, using over 200 interviews with local residents of Laramie and the surrounding area in the wake of Shepard’s murder.
Art professor and director of the Cannon Gallery, Paula Booth, helped to coordinate “Catalyst,’ the show presently on display in the gallery. It features mixed media art from three Oregon artists: Pablo Cazares, Chelsea Couch and Andrew Campbell.
Two original dance pieces have been commissioned and will premiere as part of the legacy series. Dance department head Tim Cowert helped to organize and plan these commissions, one of which is by WOU alum Samuel Hobbs, who is presently the artistic director of Portland-based dance company pushFOLD. Keith Johnson choreographed the other piece, and the dance performances will feature soloist Brad Garner.
The series is sponsored by the Oregon Cultural Trust, and Reddan also noted that WOU administrators Dr. Rob Winningham and Dr. Cathy Cassidy arranged for Matthew’s mother, Judy Shepard, to come to campus for the series.
Matthew Shepard Legacy Series
March 3 and 11: Considering Matthew Shepard (Oregon premiere of a Fusion Oratorio telling his story), 7:30 pm, Rice Auditorium. Featuring the combined choirs of Western Oregon University and Chemeketa Community College.
March 2, 4, 8, 9, 10*: The Laramie Project, 7:30 pm, Rice Auditorium & March 5th*, 2:00 pm, Rice Auditorium
* - ASL-interpreted performance
March 6: Matthew’s mother, Judy Shepard, speaks on “The Legacy of Matthew Shepard”, 7:30 pm, Rice Auditorium FREE to the public. First come first served seating.
March 7: Remembering Matthew Shepard (a new commissioned work), 7:30 pm, Maple Hall
February 22-March 24: Catalyst: Art Exhibit in Cannon Art Gallery (and other areas on campus)
