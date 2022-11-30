Grand Ronde Hospital

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Nov. 21 that Oregon will receive $801,300 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Emergency Rural Health Care Grant program to support organizations and facilities across Oregon provide vital emergency rural health care and food assistance to rural communities.

Grand Ronde Hospital received $88,200 to ensure they have the needed funds to purchase hospital equipment and enhance its capabilities to respond to COVID-19 by providing enhanced medical services.

