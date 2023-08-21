The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde hosted the Annual Contest Powwow Aug. 18-20 at the Uyxat Powwow Grounds. Here some of images captured of the hundreds of participants in the Grand Entry on Saturday afternoon.
- Photos by David Hayes
